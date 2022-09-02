W&M pulls away from Charlotte for 41-24 win over FBS opponent

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – This wasn’t true all Friday night, but when it mattered, William & Mary’s defense bullied FBS member Charlotte. And John Pius was the ringleader.

Pius, a sophomore outside linebacker, took control early in the fourth quarter of W&M’s 41-24 victory over Charlotte, the Tribe’s first win over an FBS program since beating Virginia in 2009.

W&M took a knee at Charlotte's seven to end the game rather than trying to punch in another TD. The Tribe outscored Charlotte 21-0 in the fourth quarter.

Pius was repeatedly in the quarterback’s face and then on the flank preventing gains when Charlotte (0-2), with more scholarships, should have been pulling away on a warm evening. He had substantial help on a defense that returned nine starters from last year, and here rose up late.

“Even as tired as they were towards the end of the game, they did a great job,” said W&M coach Mike London, whose team gained 559 yards. “We played a lot of people. Everybody on the bus played. Maybe even the bus driver went in and played a couple of reps.

“We’re tired, but I’ll tell you what, that was a great locker room of young men in there who I believe made history for the program.”

London chose to go for a TD on fourth-and-goal from the one with 12:36 left. W&M scored on an option run to take a 27-24 lead, a confidence-builder that pushed the Tribe to success in a game it left with a guarantee of $300,000.

“Ball’s on the one-and-a-half yard line. Let’s go. We came here to win the game,” said London.

Said Bronson Yoder, who rushed for 120 yards on 15 carries: “That’s one point that lifted us up. There were many points in that game that fueled us … We wanted it more. That’s just what it comes to.”

Charlotte’s multiple-year starting quarterback, redshirt senior Chris Reynolds, did not play because of an upper-body injury suffered in last week’s 43-13 loss at Florida Atlantic. The 49ers started redshirt junior QB James Foster, a transfer from Texas A&M who played in five Charlotte games (one start) last season. Foster also played last week at FAU after Reynolds missed some time.

By the second quarter, Charlotte replaced Foster with redshirt freshman Xavier Williams. The Tribe wet with sophomore Darius Wilson at QB, though back-up Hollis Mathis, who also has starting experience as a QB, played some receiver.

Wilson completed 12 of 18 for 237 yards and two TDs, and ran for 67 yards.

“Last year, we were really good at running the ball, so we knew coming into this season that we’d have to pass the ball to make defenses respect us,” he said. “That’s what we’ve been working on a lot in the offseason.”

The Tribe led 17-3 with 10 minutes left in the second quarter, and Charlotte was without its starting QB and injured top receiver. But the 49ers rallied, until W&M got stronger late.

“Sure they’re an FBS team but we still got to go out there and know we’re going to win,” said Wilson. “We felt we were going to win. We were never intimidated. It’s about having the confidence in yourself and in the team.”

William & Mary played its first football game in 1893. This is the 10th season of football at Charlotte. The 49ers began as an FCS independent and elevated to the FBS two years later. They are members of Conference USA and shift to the American Athletic Conference next year.

This game brought together two former University of Richmond football captains, London and Charlotte coach Will Healy. London, who was a UR defensive back (1979-82), enters his fourth year at W&M. Healy, a 2008 UR captain as a senior despite playing behind Eric Ward, begins his fourth year at Charlotte.

Healy was a backup quarterback on the Spiders’ 2008 FCS national team coached by London.

Charlotte was picked to finish seventh in the C-USA preseason poll, and came in having lost six of its last seven dating back to 2021. The Tribe were forecast as the fifth-place finisher in CAA Football.

William & Mary hosts Campbell on Sept. 10.