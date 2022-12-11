W&M reached 'rarefied air,' wants more while building on steady progress

Fresh off a 41-24, season-opening win at FBS member Charlotte, William & Mary’s players, coaches and fans celebrated in and around their locker room late on a September Friday night.

With 303 rushing yards, W&M pushed around the 49ers on the ground, and executed enough air strikes to keep Charlotte off-balance.

"Last year, we were really good at running the ball, so we knew coming into this season that we'd have to pass the ball to make defenses respect us," said sophomore quarterback Darius Wilson. "That's what we've been working on a lot in the offseason."

The postgame victory gathering in Charlotte portended success, which the Tribe achieved by sharing the CAA Football championship with New Hampshire, earning a No. 5 seed in the FCS playoffs, and dismissing Big South Conference champion Gardner-Webb 54-14 in the second round at Zable Stadium.

In W&M’s quarterfinal game at frigid Montana State late Friday night, the Bobcats bottled up the Tribe’s run game, one of the most productive in the FCS, and dared them to carry the day with passing.

W&M, with Wilson often under pressure, gained 62 yards on seven completions and fell 55-7. The score clearly reflects that the Bobcats – in their time zone and stadium, and with familiar weather (20 degrees at kickoff) and field conditions in a short preparation week - were superior in multiple areas.

In order to move deeper into the playoffs, “We’ve got a ways to go in doing some things,” said Tribe coach Mike London, whose team finished 11-2, and went 7-1 in the CAA.

This season, London’s fourth at W&M, represented a major jump for a program that hadn’t advanced to the playoffs since 2015. London’s recruiting touch upgraded the team’s talent base. Many of those players he brought to Williamsburg over the last few years became all-conference talents, such as CAA defensive player of the year and pass-rushing demon John Pius, a sophomore. They meshed with a strong older group.

W&M went 5-7 in London’s first year of 2019, played three games in the spring of 2021, improved to 6-5 in the fall of 2021, and then this year put together one of the finest teams in program history.

“I’m disappointed in (the Montana State result), but I’m not disappointed in our players or the outcome of our season,” London said. “The opportunities that were extended to us, to be able to play in the FCS playoffs and play a caliber of team like this, this is the kind of rarefied air we want to be in.

“We want to be a team like Montana State that’s year-in and year-out in the playoffs and competing for championships. I believe we can do that.”

For W&M or any CAA team, having to go to Montana State, South Dakota State, North Dakota State, or other FCS traditional powers makes advancement highly challenging. The path to deep advancement in the 24-team tournament typically involves earning a high seed (eight are awarded) and playing home games during the postseason tournament.

That means winning big outside of conference play and in a league that's nationally respected as one of the best. The CAA fell back a click in that department when James Madison left this year for the FBS.

The final four in the FCS playoffs are top-seeded South Dakota State, third-seeded North Dakota State, fourth-seeded Montana State, and seventh-seeded Incarnate Word, the upstart from San Antonio, Texas.