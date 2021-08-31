W&M releases gender equity review, a step toward financial stability in athletics

Urinals will be removed from women’s locker rooms.

That’s one move William & Mary will make according to the gender equity plan formulated during the past year and released Tuesday. The review focused on participation, scholarships and treatment, and was launched in response to the Title IX issues the school encountered last year when it announced its intention to cut several sports.

The sports were reinstated - and W&M pledged to conduct a comprehensive gender equity review - after a lawsuit related to Title IX was threatened. The review is part of W&M’s strategy for long-term athletics financial sustainability.

Over the years, W&M converted men’s locker rooms to women’s locker rooms, but failed to fully modify rest rooms. Hence there are urinals in women’s locker rooms. That will be addressed this school year. The plan also advises more equitable scheduling of games and practice times, more equitable facilities and gear, as well as more equitable budgets, support personnel and scholarships.

W&M is exploring whether it should add one or more women’s sports in its quest to fully comply with Title IX. First, the school must determine how many sports it will sponsor in the long-term. It has 23, more than most universities in W&M's Division I tier.