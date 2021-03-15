W&M seeking new athletic director with Jeremy Martin returning to previous role

William & Mary is officially in the market for an athletic director.

The school’s interim AD, Jeremy Martin, wrote to the W&M community Monday, conveying the message that he will not be the permanent director of athletics. Martin was the president’s chief of staff before stepping in for Samantha Huge last fall. Huge and W&M parted ways in the wake of projected sports cuts.

Those sports targeted for elimination were restored behind increased philanthropy while Martin was interim AD.

Martin will remain in the interim AD position until a new director of athletics is named during the summer, according to his communication with the W&M community. He will be involved with the selection process.

Martin will return to his role as chief of staff for the school’s president, Katherine A. Rowe, who named a 13-member search committee of alumni, faculty, staff, students, trustees, current and former student-athletes and coaches who will identify, and then consider, candidates.

Craig Littlepage, the former Virginia director of athletics, will assist in the process as a representative of Collegiate Sports Associates.