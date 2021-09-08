W&M seeks to solve a seasons-old problem: scoring points

Chuck Priore, the coach at CAA Football member Stony Brook since 2006, this week said if a league team fails to score at least 28 points, “you’re probably not winning the game.” That analysis hits home at William & Mary.
The Tribe haven’t averaged more than 25.2 points since 2015, the last year W&M had a winning record. The Tribe, coming off a season-opening 43-0 loss at Virginia, kick off their home schedule Saturday at 6 p.m. against Lafayette (0-1). Despite the score at UVA, there were encouraging signs for W&M, though almost exclusively on defense.
The shutout loss underscores a lingering issue. The Tribe averaged 18.3 points in three spring-semester games (9th of 11 in the CAA without Towson playing), 25.2 in 2019 (seventh of 12), 13.6 in 2018 (12 of 12), 15 in 2017 (12 of 12) and 22.1 in 2016 (tied for seventh among 12).
W&M averaged 31 points (third in league) in 2015, when it shared the CAA championship with James Madison and Richmond, and finished 9-4.
Before coach Mike London’s Tribe becomes a high-scoring team, becoming a healthy team seems necessary. Starting quarterback Hollis Mathis (coming off shoulder surgery) did not play at UVA, and neither did tailback Malachi Imoh (hamstring), the Tribe’s premier big-play threat.
“Every week, every day, literally, Hollis gets a chance to get better, to get stronger, to get himself back in the position where he can be highly competitive,” London said Tuesday.
He added that Mathis and Imoh are making steady progress in their recoveries and may play against Lafayette.
At UVA, W&M started true freshman Darius Wilson at quarterback. The Tribe gained 183 yards and were three for 14 on third-down opportunities.
Kevin Doyle, the graduate transfer from Arizona and former Michigan commit who was with W&M through a portion of preseason camp, left the program, eliminating one other possibility in Mathis’ absence. London chose not to explain the reasons for Doyle's departure, as the coach understood them.
The Tribe’s other graduate-transfer QB may be of assistance this week in preparation for Lafayette’s visit. Cole Northrup played at Lafayette 2017-21 and started all three of the Leopards’ spring-semester games.
“Cole Northrup is now a William & Mary Tribe football player. I feel very comfortable in terms of asking him anything that he may know,” said London. “I’m sure what Cole may do, it’s not going to be based on the game plan, but just as knowing maybe personnel, maybe knowing some skill sets, those types of things.”
Northrup’s first career start came at W&M in the 2019 season-opener.
John Garrett, Lafayette’s fifth-year coach and the younger brother of former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, worked on Al Groh’s Virginia staff with London in 2006 and 2007. Garrett was Richmond’s offensive coordinator in 2016.
The Leopards were handled 35-14 at Air Force last Saturday. Lafayette and W&M have played five times since 2012, with the Tribe holding a 4-1 advantage. The Leopards were picked third in the Patriot League preseason poll, and W&M was projected 11th among 12 in the CAA preseason poll.
Notes: Saturday is W&M’s Be The Match game and opportunities will be available to sign up as bone marrow donors … On the 20th anniversary of 9/11 Saturday, London said he will wear a shirt from the New York Fire Department provided by his uncle, a retired member of that organization.
