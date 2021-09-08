W&M seeks to solve a seasons-old problem: scoring points

He added that Mathis and Imoh are making steady progress in their recoveries and may play against Lafayette.

At UVA, W&M started true freshman Darius Wilson at quarterback. The Tribe gained 183 yards and were three for 14 on third-down opportunities.

Kevin Doyle, the graduate transfer from Arizona and former Michigan commit who was with W&M through a portion of preseason camp, left the program, eliminating one other possibility in Mathis’ absence. London chose not to explain the reasons for Doyle's departure, as the coach understood them.

The Tribe’s other graduate-transfer QB may be of assistance this week in preparation for Lafayette’s visit. Cole Northrup played at Lafayette 2017-21 and started all three of the Leopards’ spring-semester games.

“Cole Northrup is now a William & Mary Tribe football player. I feel very comfortable in terms of asking him anything that he may know,” said London. “I’m sure what Cole may do, it’s not going to be based on the game plan, but just as knowing maybe personnel, maybe knowing some skill sets, those types of things.”

Northrup’s first career start came at W&M in the 2019 season-opener.