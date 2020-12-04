W&M sets fundraising goals for each sport as evaluation of athletics continues

According to Martin, Tribe Club reserves “have been declining steadily since at least [fiscal year 2015]. This is what a structural budget deficit looks like, annually having to take reserves to cover an operating deficiency.”

W&M projected Tribe Club donations at $5.43 million for fiscal year 2020 and contributions were actually $2.58 million.

According to the school, the athletics department needs to raise $4 million for immediate use this fiscal year, with at least $2.8 million received no later than March 1, 2021. Annual fundraising goals in the future are in excess of $4 million, apart from endowments.

“The support of alumni and friends is always going to be vital to William & Mary athletics,” Martin said in a Thursday interview. “We compete with institutions that are larger and able to generate more revenues from university sources, and so our identity as a Division I institution is built upon having among the most generous alumni and friends of any institution at our level.”

The Tribe is not expecting its student-athletes to organize car washes and bake sales. W&M’s request addresses alumni and others interested in supporting programs.