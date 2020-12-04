W&M sets fundraising goals for each sport as evaluation of athletics continues

One month from the date William & Mary announced it would define annual fundraising goals for each sport, that job is done and progress is being made as W&M battles budget issues.
The school on Nov. 5 reversed its decision to eliminate sports and moved forward with gender-equity and financial plans that together are designed to potentially bring about sustained excellence and Title IX compliance throughout the spectrum of Tribe sports.
W&M’s goals for alumni and friends to reach in each sport through philanthropy vary considerably, and that’s because of operational costs, support base, and the number of student-athletes involved. Football’s goal this fiscal year is $765,000, with men’s basketball at $415,000, women’s basketball at $97,500, and men’s and women’s cross country/track and field at $645,000. All sports fundraising goals can be found at tribeathletics.com (go to Donate Now tab).
“For some sports it’s a stretch, [and] we had a few programs that were already sort of at that level,” said Jeremy Martin, the interim director of athletics who presides over 23 sports, more than most schools W&M’s size. “We’ve been thrilled to see several of our teams move quickly and confidently toward those goals.”
The economic strain on W&M athletics stems largely from private contributions that fell well short of projection for fiscal year 2020. Failure to reach the donations goal along with an approximate $500,000 decrease in NCAA revenues caused by the pandemic were major factors in W&M facing a $2.87 million shortfall in fiscal year 2020. Reserves from the Tribe Club, the athletic department’s fundraising arm, covered the deficit.
According to Martin, Tribe Club reserves “have been declining steadily since at least [fiscal year 2015]. This is what a structural budget deficit looks like, annually having to take reserves to cover an operating deficiency.”
W&M projected Tribe Club donations at $5.43 million for fiscal year 2020 and contributions were actually $2.58 million.
According to the school, the athletics department needs to raise $4 million for immediate use this fiscal year, with at least $2.8 million received no later than March 1, 2021. Annual fundraising goals in the future are in excess of $4 million, apart from endowments.
“The support of alumni and friends is always going to be vital to William & Mary athletics,” Martin said in a Thursday interview. “We compete with institutions that are larger and able to generate more revenues from university sources, and so our identity as a Division I institution is built upon having among the most generous alumni and friends of any institution at our level.”
The Tribe is not expecting its student-athletes to organize car washes and bake sales. W&M’s request addresses alumni and others interested in supporting programs.
“One of the things we’ve had to do is tell our story to our alumni. There are alumni who thought their sport was entirely endowed,” said Martin. “They may have been doing other things philanthropically, not realizing the support that we needed.”
He added the school wants it clearly understood that “every one of our programs is dependent on philanthropy. None of our programs [is] fully endowed, although we would welcome that day coming quickly, too.”
Fundraising responses of alumni have been encouraging and competitive, “a healthy sibling rivalry,” said Martin. “All of our programs matter deeply to the people who have played for, or had children play for, or friends compete for.”
On Sept. 3, W&M announced plans to discontinue seven of its 23 Division I sports - men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball – following this academic year because of financial problems exacerbated by the pandemic. Heavy criticism followed, not only regarding the cuts, but the lack of transparency in the process that led to the action.
On Oct. 6, Athletics Director Samantha Huge and W&M parted ways. She was replaced by Martin, formerly chief of staff to the school president, Katherine A. Rowe.
William & Mary first brought back the women’s teams scheduled to be cut, in response to a lawsuit related to Title IX compliance. “Those restorations moved the university closer to its goal of achieving gender equity, but more work was required,” according to W&M.
The school committed to completion of a gender equity review before September 2021, and full Title IX compliance during 2022-2023.
In early November, W&M announced that men’s teams set for discontinuation would also remain Division I Tribe sports, at least through 2021-22, while W&M continues evaluations of Title IX compliance and financial sustainability.
Sports cuts may still occur, according to school, unless W&M establishes a new financial path. To address financial shortfalls this year and in coming years, the athletic department will adopt a cost-reduction plan, as other departments at William & Mary have done.
Martin chose not to say whether he was interested in becoming W&M AD when he assumed his interim position in early October, and that remains the case.
“This is my sincere answer to that. William & Mary people are incredible. It is an honor to serve them,” said Martin. “The last month has been a lot more fun than the first, as we focus on finding solutions together, and that’s where I’m at.”
