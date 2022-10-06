W&M sought Tucker/VMI grad Michael Jackson. He'll arrive in Delaware gear.

William & Mary will go from requesting Michael Jackson’s presence on campus to defending Michael Jackson’s presence on campus.

Jackson, a J.R. Tucker High and VMI graduate, will be among Delaware’s receiving threats when the No. 6 Blue Hens (5-0, 3-0 CAA) visit the No. 16 Tribe (4-1, 1-1 CAA) Saturday on William & Mary’s homecoming weekend.

Jackson, a 6-foot-2 185-pounder, entered the transfer portal following last season at VMI, which does not have graduate school and therefore was not a continued option for Jackson. William & Mary was among the schools that contacted him. Others were Rhode Island, Mercer, Georgia Southern, Gardner-Webb, Sam Houston State, Jacksonville State, Monmouth, and Delaware.

W&M was intriguing, according to Jackson, but the more he investigated the Blue Hens, the more he found attractive.

“The structure they have here and the importance they put into their football program were the things that stood out for me. They really do care about their program,” said Jackson, who has 11 receptions for 109 yards at Delaware.

“The coaching staff and the players, it just seemed like they were all motivated and on a mission this year. I got that feeling, and so far, I’ve been correct.”

The Blue Hens opened the season with a 14-7 win at FBS member Navy and feature quarterback Nolan Henderson, who ranks fifth in the FCS in passing yards (1,457) and 15th in completion percentage (67.2). Henderson is a sixth-year member of the Blue Hens program and a former All-CAA Football selection.

Jackson said he seriously considered transferring to William & Mary, and viewed the Tribe as having “a great coaching staff, and they were helpful along in the process. But I just felt Delaware was a better fit.”

Jackson said he chose to continue his collegiate football career and begin his post-graduate education after earning his VMI degree because “I love playing football. That’s No. 1. No. 2, I just wanted to make the most of the opportunities I’ve been given and play for as long as possible.

“Contributing on good teams is fulfilling for me.”

On the VMI team that won the Southern Conference championship in the spring season of 2021, and on the Keydets team that went 6-5 in the fall of 2021, Jackson was among the premier receivers. In the Keydets' 46-45 win over Samford last fall, Jackson made 10 receptions for 211 yards, the fifth most in a game in VMI history.

Jackson also played basketball and ran track at Tucker, where his football coach, George Earle, said he thought Jackson was "undervalued and underappreciated" as a recruit.

At VMI, Jackson was teammates with quarterback Reece Udinski, now at the University of Richmond. Jackson at VMI was a four-year roommate of FCS All-American receiver Jakob Herres, also now at the University of Richmond.

“Me and Jake, we talk pretty much every day, talking ball, just catching up,” said Jackson. “Reece, that’s my guy as well. We played together for three years at VMI. I wish them boys the best, until we play them.”

Delaware hosts the Spiders on Nov. 12.

Jackson graduated from VMI with an electrical engineering degree, and is pursuing a master’s in international business at Delaware.

“We’re sitting at 5-0 right now, great team, a lot of great guys. I’m just happy to be here,” said Jackson.