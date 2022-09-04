W&M starts with 'statement' win behind 'fight for every yard' runner Bronson Yoder

Classification of William & Mary’s 2021 season as a "building block" – 6-5 represented the Tribe’s first winning year since 2015 – was the messaging coming out of the program’s Laycock Football Center since late November.

Bronson Yoder pointed out that’s yet to be determined. Last season can’t be considered a building block unless and until it’s followed by an improved version.

“The last few years haven’t been what we’ve wanted,” said Yoder, the Tribe’s veteran tailback. “But we made it a point this summer, going into this season, that we’re a different team. We’re building on what we did last year, and we’re going to win.

“We want to go to Frisco.”

To those unfamiliar with the FCS postseason picture, Frisco, Texas, is the home of the national-championship game. That’s a lofty goal for a program that hasn't qualified for the playoffs in seven years.

On Friday night in Charlotte, N.C., W&M took a step in the direction of Frisco. The Tribe subjugated FBS member Charlotte 41-24, and it could have been more one-sided. W&M coach Mike London called for his quarterback, Darius Wilson, to take a knee on the evening’s final snap at Charlotte’s seven.

Of all the things the Tribe did to capture their first victory over an FBS program since winning at Virginia in 2009 - holding the 49ers to seven second-half points, outscoring them 21-0 in the fourth quarter come to mind – W&M’s running game ascends to the top of the list.

The Tribe rushed for 303 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per attempt. Yoder gained 120 yards on 15 runs, and set the tone. Every Yoder carry at Charlotte looked like fourth-and-one in overtime of a title game. He moved the pile with leg drive. He scrambled for extra inches on the way down. After he was tackled, Yoder crawled forward.

He encountered Brian Mann, W&M’s director of athletics, after the game.

“Good job out there. Fight for every yard,” said Mann, a former Dartmouth quarterback.

This was outside the Tribe’s locker room at Jerry Richardson Stadium, where the W&M celebration went on for about 30 minutes following the game’s conclusion. Football alumni joined in, as did players’ family members and other program supporters.

“This is just a statement, that we want this,” said Yoder of the Tribe's performance.

He was one of four W&M ball-carriers who gained at least 46 yards. Wilson, the sophomore QB, was W&M's second-leading rusher, with 67 yards on 10 carries.

Yoder lives a half-hour drive from the University of Notre Dame.

“I’m supposed to be a Notre Dame (fan),” said Yoder. “But I’ve never had a favorite team because my favorite team is always my team.”

Nobody on the Tribe staff knew what Yoder, a 5-foot-11 205-pounder with outstanding speed, would play at W&M. He was tried at receiver and defensive back before settling in at tailback, the position he shares this season with between-the-tackles specialist Donavyn Lester and Malachi Imoh, probably the fastest Tribe player.

When Yoder was playing safety and returning kicks, London said, "We've identified that he needs to be in the game doing some other things, as well."

Indiana has by no means been common recruiting territory for W&M, but the previous Tribe staff included a familial connection that explains Yoder's collegiate choice. The brother of former W&M defensive coordinator Trevor Andrews, Nate Andrews, was Yoder's coach at NorthWood High, in Nappanee, Ind.

Yoder eventually found a second home, in the Tribe’s backfield. He won’t be switching positions again.

NOTE: W&M (1-0) meets Campbell (1-0) at Zable Stadium Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The Fighting Camels come off a 29-10 win over The Citadel. Campbell, of the Big South Conference, joins the CAA next year.