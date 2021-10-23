W&M stings early and often, tramples Towson (six TOs) 40-14 to stay involved in CAA race

WILLIAMSBURG - William & Mary guard Marcus Crowell jogged off the field and took off his helmet just before he reached the sideline. The Tribe had failed on a third-and-goal-from-the-2 shot late in the first half and settled for a field goal against Towson.
Crowell shook his head. His face reflected disgust and disappointment. On his way to the bench, Crowell received a chest pat from offensive coordinator Christian Taylor.
This is how smoothly offense went for W&M Saturday: even when the Tribe scored 3, they were deeply disturbed it was not 6.
W&M scored 24 points in its first 14 offensive snaps and handled the Tigers 40-14 at Zable Stadium, where two Tribe interceptions among six take-aways helped with early-game field position. Taylor had an MVP-type day calling plays and the Tribe gained 512 yards, 322 rushing.
"We proved out there today that we were able to run the ball with authority," said W&M coach Mike London. "Towson is a very good football team, and [the Tribe] I believe kind of made a statement for us in being able to be tough and aggressive. And that's what it's all about in the CAA."
W&M led 27-14 at halftime a week after its four-game winning streak was broken at Maine (27-16).
"We knew that what happened in Maine, it was an anomaly," said W&M defensive end Nate Lynn (three sakcs, two forced fumbles). "Today we came out and played how we know we can, how we're supposed to. We made the necessary adjustments and it showed."
The Tribe needed no lessons about how leads can disappear fairly quickly. They trailed Albany here 21-3 at halftime on Oct. 9 and scored 28 second-half points on the way to a 31-24 homecoming win.
A Towson rally seemed far less likely because of the Tigers’ offensive makeup. All of their starting offensive linemen weigh 300 or more pounds, with three heavier than 325. Towson powerfully, methodically moves with 6-foot, 230-pound back Jerry Howard.
"Once we got off to a big lead, there's not enough time to try to pound it on the run game," said Lynn.
The victory allows W&M (5-2, 3-1 CAA) to remain upright and relevant in the CAA race for a league championship and a slot in the 24-team FCS playoffs, though the path now becomes more hazardous. In the Tribe’s final four games, they face Villanova and Delaware on the road and James Madison and Richmond at Zable Stadium.
W&M’s ground game flattened Towson (3-4, 2-2 CAA) early for a 7-0 lead (Bronson Yoder 47-yard run) and Taylor sensed the Tigers would adjust. The next W&M possession started with a play-action pass, and true freshman Darius Wilson hit wide open Zach Burdick for a 65-yard touchdown.
London praised Taylor for his "mix-and-match, and doing things that put the players in position to make plays."
A Tribe interception set them up near midfield and Taylor blended run and pass, with W&M going up 21-7 after 10 minutes on a 21-yard run by Donavyn Lester. The Tribe had Towson groping for defensive antidotes with Taylor’s continued propensity for unpredictability, and W&M caused six turnovers, most after the issue was decided. Tribe cornerback Ryan Poole had an interception and caused a fumble.
When Lester (99 yards, three TDs) scored again on a 12-yard run in the third quarter to give W&M a 34-14 lead, Taylor punched the air before starting another study session with his play sheet.
"Our last two games, we weren't able to start the way we wanted to," said Lester. "The motto and the mindset this entire week from coach Taylor was just 'Start fast.' So just having explosive plays early and building the confidence of the team is really what we needed."
A couple of Tribe turnovers in Tigers territory prohibited an even more impressive offensive display.
This was the first of three Towson trips to Virginia in a five-week stretch. The Tigers play at Richmond Nov. 6, and at James Madison Nov. 20.
