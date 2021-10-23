W&M stings early and often, tramples Towson (six TOs) 40-14 to stay involved in CAA race

WILLIAMSBURG - William & Mary guard Marcus Crowell jogged off the field and took off his helmet just before he reached the sideline. The Tribe had failed on a third-and-goal-from-the-2 shot late in the first half and settled for a field goal against Towson.

Crowell shook his head. His face reflected disgust and disappointment. On his way to the bench, Crowell received a chest pat from offensive coordinator Christian Taylor.

This is how smoothly offense went for W&M Saturday: even when the Tribe scored 3, they were deeply disturbed it was not 6.

W&M scored 24 points in its first 14 offensive snaps and handled the Tigers 40-14 at Zable Stadium, where two Tribe interceptions among six take-aways helped with early-game field position. Taylor had an MVP-type day calling plays and the Tribe gained 512 yards, 322 rushing.

"We proved out there today that we were able to run the ball with authority," said W&M coach Mike London. "Towson is a very good football team, and [the Tribe] I believe kind of made a statement for us in being able to be tough and aggressive. And that's what it's all about in the CAA."

W&M led 27-14 at halftime a week after its four-game winning streak was broken at Maine (27-16).