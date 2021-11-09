W&M suspends 6-9 shot-blocker Mehkel Harvey for first semester

William & Mary announced Tuesday that 6-foot-9 senior Mehkel Harvey will not play during the fall semester due to a violation of school policy, without elaborating on the transgression.

The Tribe breaks for semester exams 12 games into this season.

Harvey, from Huntington Beach, Calif., started four games and played in 17 last season for the 7-10 Tribe, averaging 21 minutes, 4.5 points and 6 rebounds. He was the CAA’s top shot-blocker (2.4 bpg) and ranked 20th nationally in that category.

“Mehkel remains a valued part of our program,” coach Dane Fischer said in a W&M release. “He will continue to practice with the team and we look forward to him returning to the court for his senior season.”

Harvey was part of the CAA’s all-defensive team last season, and was named the Tribe’s most improved player. W&M, picked to finish last in the CAA preseason poll, opens Wednesday at Wake Forest.