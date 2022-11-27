 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
W&M will host Gardner-Webb in FCS second round Saturday

William & Mary quarterback Darius Wilson ran for a touchdown during the Tribe's Nov. 19 win at the University of Richmond.

William & Mary will host Gardner-Webb Saturday at 2 p.m. in a second-round game of the FCS playoffs.

The CAA champion Tribe (10-1) earned a first-round bye and Big South champion Gardner-Webb (7-5) won 52-41 Saturday in a first-round game at Eastern Kentucky to advance.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs ran for 405 yards in their first FCS playoff appearance.

— John O’Connor

