W&M will host Gardner-Webb in FCS second round Saturday

William & Mary will host Gardner-Webb Saturday at 2 p.m. in a second-round game of the FCS playoffs.
The CAA champion Tribe (10-1) earned a first-round bye and Big South champion Gardner-Webb (7-5) won 52-41 Saturday in a first-round game at Eastern Kentucky to advance.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs ran for 405 yards in their first FCS playoff appearance.
— John O’Connor
JOHN O'CONNOR
