W&M will keep women's sports in order to comply with Title IX

The violation is based on the percentage of women at William & Mary as it relates to the percentage of athletics participation opportunities available to women following the cuts, according to the firm. Bailey Glasser said it would seek a preliminary injunction to continue the teams unless W&M chose to do so, or provided details of Title IX compliance.

"It is my hope that William & Mary, in its wisdom, will decide to preserve the women's gymnastics, swimming, and volleyball teams and avoid being sued," wrote Arthur H. Bryant, the Bailey Glasser attorney who composed the letter.

On Monday, in a Bailey Glasser release, Bryant said, "This is a major victory for gender equity, everyone at William & Mary, and all who care about fairness and the law. The school has decided to do the right thing: reinstate the women’s gymnastics, swimming, and volleyball teams; create a detailed plan to ensure gender equity; and commit to get into compliance with all aspects of Title IX in two years.

"The women student-athletes at William & Mary are finally going to get the equal treatment they deserve—and the law requires.”