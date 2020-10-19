W&M will keep women's sports in order to comply with Title IX

William & Mary on Monday reinstated the women's sports among the seven teams it discontinued in September, with decisions on severed men's sports forthcoming. Women's gymnastics, women's swimming and women's volleyball will continue as Division I sports to allow W&M to comply with Title IX, according to the school.
The school's move to restore those sports comes as it faces a lawsuit.
W&M in previous statements said that it would comply with Title IX following the cuts through adjusted roster management: more women's participation slots and fewer in men's sports. But in Monday's announcement, the school indicated it couldn't be certain its roster-management plan would lead to compliance next school year.
W&M announced the cuts on Sept. 3. Later that month, a national law firm threatened legal action unless the three women's teams designated for elimination were preserved, or the school revealed plans to address Title IX noncompliance.
The law firm of Bailey Glasser sent W&M a letter dated Sept. 23, informing the school that the organization was retained by the women's gymnastics, volleyball and swimming teams to prevent their elimination. Bailey Glasser wrote that, if necessary, it would "pursue a class action lawsuit against William & Mary College for depriving women athletes and potential athletes of equal opportunities, athletic financial aid, and treatment in violation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972."
The violation is based on the percentage of women at William & Mary as it relates to the percentage of athletics participation opportunities available to women following the cuts, according to the firm. Bailey Glasser said it would seek a preliminary injunction to continue the teams unless W&M chose to do so, or provided details of Title IX compliance.
"It is my hope that William & Mary, in its wisdom, will decide to preserve the women's gymnastics, swimming, and volleyball teams and avoid being sued," wrote Arthur H. Bryant, the Bailey Glasser attorney who composed the letter.
On Monday, in a Bailey Glasser release, Bryant said, "This is a major victory for gender equity, everyone at William & Mary, and all who care about fairness and the law. The school has decided to do the right thing: reinstate the women’s gymnastics, swimming, and volleyball teams; create a detailed plan to ensure gender equity; and commit to get into compliance with all aspects of Title IX in two years.
"The women student-athletes at William & Mary are finally going to get the equal treatment they deserve—and the law requires.”
According to Bryant, W&M verified with the U.S. Department of Education that the school's undergraduate enrollment in 2018-19 was 3,635 women and 2,662 men, or 57.7% women. But W&M's athletic program was 46.3% women, failing to reach gender equity under Title IX, according to the firm. With discontinuation of the seven designated sports, the school would still fail to reach gender equity, according to the firm's calculations. Women would comprise only 51.6% of the athletics opportunities.
Interim director of athletics Jeremy Martin, chief of staff in the president’s office, replaced Samantha Huge, who left her position on Oct. 6 after about three years. Huge departed following strong negative reaction to the school’s decision to trim its number of sports from 23 to 16 following this school year.
Scheduled for elimination were men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball. According to William & Mary, a deep budget shortfall in athletics forced the discontinuations. School officials said the pandemic exacerbated the issue, and left no choice but to eliminate sports.
"We now know, as a result of this (restoration) step, reduction in men’s participation via roster management and suspending teams, or a swift and significant increase in participation opportunities for women will be necessary," Martin wrote Monday in a letter addressed to W&M student-athletes, coaches and staff. "We will be engaging the broader William & Mary community to receive input and ideas and to explain the magnitude of this challenge, which offers no easy pathway to restore the four men’s programs this year."
Streamlining of sports at NCAA schools has been a trend for several years as Division I athletic departments devote more of their resources to coaches' salaries and facilities upgrades in football and men’s and women’s basketball, with the goal of remaining competitive.
William & Mary released its latest athletics strategic plan – “Tribe 2025” – in fall of 2019. It called for increased prioritization of football and men’s and women’s basketball so those sports could remain competitive, and vie for championships, in the CAA.
After W&M announced the cuts on Sept. 3, substantial protest followed. On Sept. 25, the school president, Katherine A. Rowe, called for a review of the decision. She requested a more open evaluation that involves a sharing of data and community meetings. That assessment is scheduled to continue through October.
