W&M will take a step back, engage in deeper discussions about sports cuts, 'core conflict'

William & Mary during the next month will step back and engage in discussions about the soul of its athletic program.
Does the school want to strongly emphasize football and men’s and women’s basketball, pay those coaches competitive salaries, enhance facilities that support those sports, and push hard to become a Division I winner in them?
Or should the W&M athletics brand lean more toward a broad-based program?
Given W&M's resources, the two may be incompatible.
The school president, Katherine A. Rowe, in Friday remarks to the board of visitors in a regularly scheduled meeting said she was open to hearing more from those who disagree with the discontinuation of seven sports, a move W&M announced Sept. 3.
W&M said financial concerns will cause the elimination of men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball following this school year. The seven programs have about 120 student-athletes and 13 coaches.
The decision caused significant protest.
At Rowe’s request, athletics director Samantha Huge starting next week will offer additional details about the cuts and further examine the possibility of the sports’ financial sustainability, with the goal of a shared understanding.
“We are open to solutions that meaningfully and viably address those challenges,” said Rowe.
She also asked Huge to invite more of the campus community into conversations about what Division I competitiveness means at W&M.
“There is a core conflict here at William & Mary that we need to own as a community because it is a conflict very specific to William & Mary,” Rowe said. “As I have listened to students and staff and talked to friends of Tribe athletics, fans and donors, I hear deep contradictions in what we mean by excellence and competitiveness in a Division I setting.”
In October of 2019, W&M released its athletics strategic plan: “Tribe 2025.” According to the plan, it set “a clear path for the next six years for academic excellence, competitive success, financial stability, enhanced student-athlete experience, uncompromising ethics, and state-of-the-art facilities."
Among its conclusions: “Greater success in football and men’s and women’s basketball will be particularly important in building a closer community and expanding school spirit. Success in those three attracts fans, generates revenue for all sports, increases national recognition and expands the admissions pool.”
The plan adds that W&M will “implement a multi-year budgeting process that systematically aligns our resources to the highest priorities.”
Said Rowe: “It’s become clear, however, that this report was the beginning of a dialogue we need to finish on this critical issue. … Beyond the disagreement about what competitive success means, we face acute and intractable structural problems in funding athletics sustainably.”
Prior to Rowe’s comments, Rector John E. Littel addressed the board and acknowledged a “poor rollout of very difficult news” about the sports cuts.
“We are going to hold the president and the entire administration accountable to address the concerns that have been raised in a way that is consistent with our values,” said Littel. “We have confidence in this president and her team and have seen what they can accomplish.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor