W&M will take a step back, engage in deeper discussions about sports cuts, 'core conflict'

William & Mary during the next month will step back and engage in discussions about the soul of its athletic program.

Does the school want to strongly emphasize football and men’s and women’s basketball, pay those coaches competitive salaries, enhance facilities that support those sports, and push hard to become a Division I winner in them?

Or should the W&M athletics brand lean more toward a broad-based program?

Given W&M's resources, the two may be incompatible.

The school president, Katherine A. Rowe, in Friday remarks to the board of visitors in a regularly scheduled meeting said she was open to hearing more from those who disagree with the discontinuation of seven sports, a move W&M announced Sept. 3.

W&M said financial concerns will cause the elimination of men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball following this school year. The seven programs have about 120 student-athletes and 13 coaches.

The decision caused significant protest.