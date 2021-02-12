W&M women's basketball ends season, remaining games recognized as 'not played'

William & Mary women's basketball started this season without its best player, Eva Hodgson. The junior guard, first team all-CAA as a sophomore in 2020, opted out in October for COVID reasons, stayed out, and ultimately entered the transfer portal.
The end of the Tribe's season was announced Friday for the same reason Hodgson elected not to play. The school said “concerns over student-athlete health and well-being” caused the cancellation of the remainder of the team’s games. W&M finished 6-7, 3-5 in the CAA.
Virginia announced on Jan. 14 that its women’s basketball team would not complete the remainder of the season due to health and safety concerns. Duke opted out in December, and other women's teams also decided not to finish their seasons.
According to Jeremy Martin, W&M’s interim director of athletics, the Tribe's players chose not to continue a regular season that would have involved four more games, with that number dependent on the Tribe’s availability. W&M entered a COVID-related pause on Jan. 28, and their last six games were postponed. Two of their other games were postponed or canceled because of COVID issues.
"We respect and support the decision our student-athletes made this morning to discontinue the season, as we have respected all our programs' decisions on competing this academic year,” Martin said in a school statement. “Our biggest priority is the well-being of our student-athletes and staff as we seek to train and compete as safely and fiscally responsibly as possible this year.”
In addition to opting out of the remainder of their regular-season games, the Tribe will not participate in the CAA tournament March 10-13 at Elon. A CAA spokesperson said that W&M’s scheduled games that won’t take place are recorded as “not played,” rather than wins, losses or forfeits.
In the W&M release, coach Ed Swanson saluted the “hard work and sacrifices by these student-athletes and the resiliency they displayed.” He called the decision a difficult one, but “also the right one.”
William & Mary will continue competition in all other sports.
