W&M women's basketball ends season, remaining games recognized as 'not played'

William & Mary women's basketball started this season without its best player, Eva Hodgson. The junior guard, first team all-CAA as a sophomore in 2020, opted out in October for COVID reasons, stayed out, and ultimately entered the transfer portal.

The end of the Tribe's season was announced Friday for the same reason Hodgson elected not to play. The school said “concerns over student-athlete health and well-being” caused the cancellation of the remainder of the team’s games. W&M finished 6-7, 3-5 in the CAA.

Virginia announced on Jan. 14 that its women’s basketball team would not complete the remainder of the season due to health and safety concerns. Duke opted out in December, and other women's teams also decided not to finish their seasons.

According to Jeremy Martin, W&M’s interim director of athletics, the Tribe's players chose not to continue a regular season that would have involved four more games, with that number dependent on the Tribe’s availability. W&M entered a COVID-related pause on Jan. 28, and their last six games were postponed. Two of their other games were postponed or canceled because of COVID issues.