W&M's 6-9 Ben Wight feels he found right path after starting in another direction

“I like to play aggressive, and some of the fouls come with just being aggressive and battling down by the basket,” said Wight. “And there are some of the ones that I can avoid that I need to just cut out altogether.”

The Tribe (5-17, 4-5 CAA) had a few days off this week after playing five games in 10 days in five cities (Newark, Del., Philadelphia, Charleston, S.C., Elon, N.C., Williamsburg) Jan. 20-29. The loaded stretch was caused by a pair of make-up games rescheduled because of COVID issues.

“I couldn’t even tell you when our last day off was, to be honest with you,” Fischer said after the Tribe beat Elon on Jan. 29.

In that game, Wight had a new look: a facemask not to shield germs, but to protect a broken nose suffered at Elon Jan. 27. He masked up in the quick rematch, and led the Tribe with 16 points in a 65-61 win.

“It’s been uncomfortable, but nothing that’s going to hinder me too much,” Wight said of the mask. “It felt fine when I was out there. Got hit a couple of times. That didn’t feel great, but other than, it’s all right.”