W&M's 6-9 Ben Wight feels he found right path after starting in another direction

To Ohio University, Ben Wight was signed, sealed, but not delivered.
Wight, 6-foot-9 and a resident of Columbus, Ohio, signed a National Letter of Intent with the Bobcats on Nov. 29, 2018, and headed into his senior season at Thomas Worthington High School with what appeared to be a secure college future.
Things changed. Ohio on March 13, 2019, dismissed coach Saul Phillips after five years. Four days later, Ohio named Jeff Boals coach. Wight looked elsewhere during a time when most recruiting for that cycle had been finalized.
“It was definitely confusing, hectic,” said Wight.
William & Mary hired Dane Fischer as coach on April 2, 2019, and he brought to Williamsburg assistants Jason Kemp, who worked on the Ohio staff that recruited and signed Wight, and Mike Howland, a member of the Winthrop staff that recruited Wight.
“Coach Fischer heard of me from those two guys. I came on my visit and loved it here,” said Wight. “I’m very happy where I am, and I wouldn’t change any part of it. It all worked out for the best.”
Wight, a redshirt sophomore, averages 12 points and 6 rebounds while playing 25 minutes per game. That participation time is lower that Wight would like, a result of foul trouble. He has been disqualified five times, and averages about 3.3 personals.
“I like to play aggressive, and some of the fouls come with just being aggressive and battling down by the basket,” said Wight. “And there are some of the ones that I can avoid that I need to just cut out altogether.”
The Tribe (5-17, 4-5 CAA) had a few days off this week after playing five games in 10 days in five cities (Newark, Del., Philadelphia, Charleston, S.C., Elon, N.C., Williamsburg) Jan. 20-29. The loaded stretch was caused by a pair of make-up games rescheduled because of COVID issues.
“I couldn’t even tell you when our last day off was, to be honest with you,” Fischer said after the Tribe beat Elon on Jan. 29.
In that game, Wight had a new look: a facemask not to shield germs, but to protect a broken nose suffered at Elon Jan. 27. He masked up in the quick rematch, and led the Tribe with 16 points in a 65-61 win.
“It’s been uncomfortable, but nothing that’s going to hinder me too much,” Wight said of the mask. “It felt fine when I was out there. Got hit a couple of times. That didn’t feel great, but other than, it’s all right.”
Wight projects that the mask will be necessary for another three or four weeks. The Tribe plays home games Thursday (Charleston) and Saturday (UNC Wilmington).
William & Mary’s top two scorers are sophomores (Wight, 6-5 Connor Kochera), and the Tribe’s 10-man rotation includes three freshmen and four sophomores.
W&M went 1-12 in nonconference competition, with the lone victory over Division III Mary Baldwin, and then rallied to start the CAA season 4-5. Fischer’s young players are improving, a vital component of the draft the coach designed.
"We're just constantly trying to find the right pieces that fit, and a group that can build into a really good competitive team," Fischer said. "For us here, the way we're trying to do that, at least initially, is a lot through high school recruiting and developing players.
"The challenge with that is they're going to do it against a lot of guys this year that have three, four, five years of college experience. That's a tall task.”
