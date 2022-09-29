W&M's Alex Washington, from Louisa farm experience, knows to focus on job

Alex Washington grew up on a Louisa County farm. If he had a rough day in geometry class or on the football field, the poultry, cattle, pigs and horses cared not.

They needed to be fed.

“There was always something to do. I always had like a job, basically,” Washington said. “I love how growing up on a farm was. I want my kids to be able to experience that.”

Washington’s background on the family farm is advantageous as the William & Mary sophomore linebacker and special-teams ace prepares for for the No. 18 Tribe’s Saturday date at Stony Brook. W&M’s players need to keep moving forward with their responsibilities, and perform them well, after last Saturday’s 35-31 loss to visiting Elon.

The Tribe led 28-10 at halftime, and were outscored 19-0 in the fourth quarter. Twice, William & Mary committed second-half turnovers on its side of the field. Twice, Elon converted the turnovers into touchdowns. Also twice in the second half, the Tribe started drives at their one because Elon punts pinned them.

“Let that game go, knowing that we should have won that game but knowing that we still have our end goal – win a championship. So we make (the loss to Elon) a stepping stone,” said Washington. “Something I’ve always learned in football is you have to have a short memory. You have to hold onto it, but you have to have a short memory.

“Remember what it felt like to lose, and then make sure we go to Stony Brook fully locked in and ready to finish. We have to finish.”

Washington, a standout safety at Louisa County High, has this habit of finding the ball. Last year at W&M he blocked a pair of punts and recovered a fumble in the end zone. This season, Washington recovered a fumble at Lafayette for the Tribe (3-1, 0-1 CAA).

The 6-foot-1 215-pounder is a member of all special teams, part of a rotation at outside linebacker, and a scholarship recipient as of Sept. 1, the eve of W&M’s 41-24 season-opening win at Charlotte, a Conference USA school.

Part of Washington's ball attraction is being in the right place at the right time – simply happenstance – he acknowledged. But Washington added that another factor is learning where the right place may be, through video examination and other preparation. For instance, how far in front of this particular punter is the block point?

“I’ve always been somebody who loved and appreciated the game, so any place where I could get on the field, I was going to learn the position,” said Washington. “Where can I fit in and help a team win?”

Based on the second-half fade against Elon, W&M coach Mike London said he advised his players to “be present at the game you’re playing. You’ve got to be present every moment. It was kind of a wake-up call. Every day, every snap, every rep, is critically important, and that’s for all of us.

“I believe our defense is pretty solid, pretty good, but obviously we did not perform like we should have.”

Stony Brook (0-3, 0-2 CAA) lost 51-7 at Richmond last Saturday, when the ground-based Seawolves were down to their sixth tailback because of injuries. This is the first meeting of SBU and W&M since 2017. Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore called the Tribe "an elite team at the FCS level."