W&M's athletic director, Brian Mann, pledges CAA allegiance in wake of JMU's shift

And then there was one, William & Mary.

The Colonial Athletic Association was founded in June of 1985, with a champagne toast among representatives of affiliating schools during an event held at the University of Richmond. The new league included UR, W&M, James Madison and George Mason, as well as Navy, American, East Carolina and UNC Wilmington. Over the years, VCU and ODU were CAA members.

W&M will be the only Virginia school in the CAA once JMU departs following this school year, bound for FBS and the Sun Belt Conference. UR, VCU and GMU are in the A-10. ODU, which has been in Conference USA, will also move to the Sun Belt.

The future absence of W&M's historic Virginia rivals in the CAA has not influenced the school to explore membership in another league, according to Brian Mann, the Tribe's director of athletics since Aug. 9.