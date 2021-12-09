W&M's athletic director, Brian Mann, pledges CAA allegiance in wake of JMU's shift

And then there was one, William & Mary.
The Colonial Athletic Association was founded in June of 1985, with a champagne toast among representatives of affiliating schools during an event held at the University of Richmond. The new league included UR, W&M, James Madison and George Mason, as well as Navy, American, East Carolina and UNC Wilmington. Over the years, VCU and ODU were CAA members.
W&M will be the only Virginia school in the CAA once JMU departs following this school year, bound for FBS and the Sun Belt Conference. UR, VCU and GMU are in the A-10. ODU, which has been in Conference USA, will also move to the Sun Belt.
The future absence of W&M's historic Virginia rivals in the CAA has not influenced the school to explore membership in another league, according to Brian Mann, the Tribe's director of athletics since Aug. 9.
“The ways I evaluate the conference are larger than just who we might share a state or a zip code with,” he said in a Wednesday phone interview. “I look at the strength of the conference from top to bottom, and as I’ve gotten to know the leadership connected to the CAA better – both the leadership of the conference office as well as the leadership at other campuses – I feel really good about where we are right now and about our ability to build a stronger future.”
Upon JMU’s departure, the CAA will include W&M, Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, UNC Wilmington, Northeastern and Towson. The CAA is looking to expand and form two divisions for cost-cutting purposes, with Hampton, Monmouth and Fairfield among potential additions.
The CAA was often referred to as “Virginia-based,” because of its state-heavy membership and address. The first conference office was located on Grove Avenue, about a mile from UR. League headquarters later moved to the corner of Patterson Ave. and Parham Road. There it remains.
Richmond Athletic Director Chuck Boone served as the league president until Tom Yeager was hired as the conference’s first commissioner in September of 1985. The CAA men’s basketball tournament was held at the Richmond Coliseum for 24 years (1990-2013), and at the Hampton Coliseum for three years before that.
William & Mary, a public school with highly demanding academics, has been an attractive candidate for the Southern Conference and the Patriot League through the years.
“I will always evaluate every opportunity that comes to us, and I’ll always do so through the lens of what’s best for our student-athletes, coaching staff and alumni, certainly the institution as well,” said Mann. “But what I can tell you right now is I think the CAA is the right place for us. I love the partnerships that we have, some of the rivalries as well.
“And I’m really optimistic about what we’re going to be able to build as a conference.”
Mann added that W&M’s senior leadership team members are in agreement “about where we are now and where we should be in the near future.”
CAA Football, a top FCS conference, is a separate entity from the CAA’s full-membership league. After JMU leaves, CAA Football will include W&M, Richmond, Villanova, Elon, Rhode Island, Maine, Stony Brook, Delaware, Towson, New Hampshire and Albany. CAA Football may also add schools and split into two divisions.
UR, JMU and W&M during the early 1980s in sports other than football belonged to the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) South. That was a division of the ECAC, a sprawling confederation of schools throughout the east with minimal identity. Even back then, the Southern Conference was interested in UR, W&M and JMU.
Before the CAA, W&M was involved in 1983 planning discussions for the football-only Colonial Conference, which would have also included Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette and Lehigh. That league never formed because of disagreements on scholarships and need-based financial support for athletes.
