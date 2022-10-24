W&M's bulkier Ben Wight, 6-9, hopes to be 'the guy pushing around a little bit'

Add an “e” to Wight to get “weight,” which is what 6-foot-9 William & Mary post man Ben Wight focused on adding during the offseason.

Gaining weight and the strength that accompanies it has been difficult for Wight, a junior who led the Tribe in scoring (11.6 ppg) and rebounding (5.5 rpg) last season.

He redshirted as a freshman in 2019-20, when W&M featured 6-10 Nathan Knight and 7-0 Andy Van Vliet, each a standout senior that year. Wight was then a 200-pounder.

He played at 205 pounds last season. One stat above all others indicated that Wight could use some bulk: he fouled out seven times, committing 99 personals in 32 games, with limited opportunity the result. He played only 25 minutes a game.

Wight put on about 20 pounds since last season concluded.

“I’ve always been a skinny guy and (the gained weight) helps me be stronger defensively, not getting pushed around as much,” Wight said. “Offensively, I can kind of be the guy pushing around a little bit.”

Last season Wight converted 61.6% of his attempts, almost all around the rim. The summer also included on-court work to expand his game outside of five feet from the hoop.

“Being able to face-up and drive the ball towards the basket instead of just back to the basket all of the time,” said Wight, a resident of Columbus, Ohio.

The Tribe have 10 newcomers, five transfers and five freshmen. The transfers will immediately help in a major way, according to fourth-year coach Dane Fischer. But his returning post man remains the foundation.

“Certainly, we’re building the thing around Ben Wight and what he was able to do for us last year,” said Fischer.

Wight originally signed with Ohio University, but a coaching change there caused him to look in another direction during a period that he referred to as "confusing, hectic." He found a comfortable fit with the Tribe, signing in June of 2019, about three months after Fischer was hired.

At that time, Fischer called Wight "an incredibly athletic forward whose best basketball is ahead of him. He plays extremely hard and has a unique skill set for someone his size."

Around the developing Wight, the Tribe will regroup. William & Mary comes off a 5-27 season (4-14 CAA), and was picked eighth in the CAA preseason poll.

“We had three goals this summer with the team. Of course one was to make sure we establish having a culture of gratitude and appreciation. Guys did a great job with that over the summer,” said Fischer. “We talked about really wanting to work hard, and establishing what that is.

"And then, just talked about building a team, which obviously is a ton of new faces for us."

The Tribe will demonstrate improved perimeter shooting, more consistent backcourt play, and upgraded athleticism to support Wight, Fischer believes.

W&M opens Nov. 7 at home against Navy, and plays at Virginia Tech Nov. 13. Richmond visits the Tribe on Dec. 3. W&M also plays at Pittsburgh and N.C. State.

The 13-member CAA lost James Madison (now a Sun Belt Conference member) and added four teams: Hampton, North Carolina A&T, Monmouth and Stony Brook.

“I think if you look at college basketball and college athletics right now, there’s strength in numbers with leagues,” said Fischer. “I think (the CAA) did a great job of adding some really good programs.”