W&M's Chris Mullins, grad transfer from Rice, guards way to leadership role

WILLIAMSBURG – Saturday’s 58-57 win over Richmond suggests William & Mary may lead with defense this season. The last of those 40 minutes indicate Tribe defense is led by Rice transfer Chris Mullins.

W&M’s victory at Kaplan Arena resembled old-school games between these programs. Remember UR winning 52-36, 67-47 and 61-50 in three 1986 meetings? How about W&M beating the Spiders 44-42 in 1981 and 49-47 in 1983?

“I’m new here. I heard they’re our rivals,” Mullins, 6-foot-3 graduate student and four-year starter at Rice, said of the Spiders, who lead the series 103-99.

Mullins - a defend-first, score-second player enrolled in the master's of business analytics program in the Raymond A. Mason School of Business - would have been right at home back in the day. He said after Saturday’s game that winning CAA defensive player of the year is a goal.

“I’m always going to play defense,” he said.

Mullins played 32 minutes against the Spiders and contributed modestly in most notable metrics, scoring 6 on five shots to go with a couple of rebounds and four assists.

When Mullins transferred to W&M in April, Coach Dane Fischer recognized that Mullins is “a high-level defender capable of guarding multiple positions.” Fischer said after Saturday’s game that Mullins “does such a good job of being able to stay in front of guys and 'wall up,’ and use his leverage.”

That ability made Mullins a Saturday hero, because of the way he guarded 6-7 UR star Tyler Burton on the final possession with W&M leading 58-57. Richmond isolated Burton, who had scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half, on Mullins in the right low post.

“We kind of knew they were going to go to him,” said Mullins. “Try to send him left, and if he does go right, cut him off. Definitely give a shout-out to our coaches because they gave us a great scout on him. If he drives right and you cut him off, he’s going to try to post up.”

With physical defense, Mullins allowed Burton very little room to operate and Burton ended up shooting a fade-away, off-balance 10-footer along the baseline. Air ball at :02.

“Just try to know all his tendencies and try to know what he’s normally accustomed to, and his more comfortable space,” Mullins, from Grand Prairie, Texas, said of Burton. “All I wanted to do was really make it tough for him, make the last shot a very difficult shot for him.”

Simply examining Tribe’s defensive stats through a 4-5 start is a bit deceiving because they lost at three ACC members, Virginia Tech, Pitt and N.C. State. In W&M’s last three home games, it allowed Richmond 57, Radford 51 and Army West Point 67 points in wins.

“We have a thing where we try to get six ‘breaks’ every game. A ‘break’ for us is three consecutive stops,” said 6-9 junior Ben Wight. “We got a bunch in the first half (vs. UR).”

Mullins became the 10th player in Rice history with 1,000 points, 300 rebounds and 250 assists in a career. He started 102 of the 116 Owls' games he played.

When W&M coaches recruited Mullins following his time at Rice, “they showed me their vision and I wanted to be a part of it,” said Mullins, one of five transfers at W&M. “I wanted to help turn things around from the previous year (5-27). They believed in the things I could do.”

Fischer said Mullins’ cerebral defensive approach and experience are of great value to the Tribe, as his ball handling. Mullins (6.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg) has 17 assists and 6 turnovers.

W&M visits Old Dominion (5-4) Wednesday night.