W&M's Ethan Chang hit a school record FG (57 yards). He also hit ball carriers.

High-school football players with college football aspirations commonly circulate highlight videos they hope recruiters find online.

Ethan Chang’s package started with his kicking and punting at George Marshall High School in Falls Church. Then came an unexpected plot twist about midway through the 5:30 video.

There was Chang as an outside linebacker and defensive back making impressive plays at a very competitive level of high-school football. He totaled 20 tackles, three for losses, had an interception, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and broke up six passes as a George Marshall senior in 2019.

“It was a great time playing defense. You really get involved in the game,” said Chang, a 5-foot-10, 180-pounder.

For William & Mary, Chang was clearly not your typical kicking prospect. He actually played football very well apart from the specialty work in which he distinguished himself last Saturday at Stony Brook. Chang set a Tribe record with his 57-yard field goal.

A number of W&M players competed against Chang as an outside linebacker and defensive back in high school. Chang believes he experienced greater acceptance as a kicker among Tribe teammates because of his broader football background.

“I felt right at home,” Chang, a sophomore engineering physics and applied design major (minor in math), said of W&M.

Chang’s 57-yard field goal at Stony Brook also tied the CAA Football record and matched the longest in the FCS this season. He has made eight of 10 field-goal attempts this year, and converted nine of 14 last season as a freshman.

“It was going to be a pretty long field goal, so there was a little bit of a debate going on, whether we should kick the field goal or just throw the Hail Mary,” Chang said of Saturday at SBU. “With that drive right before the half, we wanted to get some points on the board, get some momentum, so we’d come out strong in the second half.”

To W&M assistant coaches, Chang said, “Hey, I think I’ve got this. Let’s kick this here.”

In pregame warm-ups, Chang found consistent success kicking amid swirling winds in the direction the Tribe was headed. He felt confident from 57 yards, though Chang said 47 yards is generally his limit in games. Missing a 57-yard try on the final play of the first half didn’t carry any negative consequence in terms of field position.

Chang briefly spoke with W&M coach Mike London, who called timeout with five seconds remaining on first and 10 from the Stony Brook 40 and sent in the field-goal unit.

“He hit it perfect,” said London. “I don’t know how much room it had to spare, but it went through. It was a great thing to see, and it was a lift for us going into half.”

Chang’s record field goal cut Stony Brook’s lead to 10-6 at halftime, and the Tribe outscored the Seawolves 21-0 in the second half for a 27-10 victory.

Chang played soccer “when pretty much every kid played soccer, from like seven years old until you’re 10,” he said. From the age of about 12, he was fully committed to football, first as a defensive player and then also as a kicker after a coach asked Chang if he would try making field goals.

“It was just kind of a side thing,” said Chang. “As I got into the later years of my high-school career, I realized that it could be something more legitimate and a possible chance to get my education paid for, or something along those lines. So I got more serious (as a kicker).”

The No. 16 Tribe (4-1, 1-1 CAA) celebrate homecoming Saturday with No. 6 Delaware (5-0, 3-0 CAA) the guest. W&M looks to improve to 5-1 for the first time since 2010.