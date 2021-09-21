W&M's Gage Herdman (three INTs) learned by covering brother, former Purdue star

Gage Herdman, who has three interceptions in three games this season for William & Mary, developed some of his defensive-back skills in a fraternal setting. He covered his brother when they were growing up in Leesburg.
In almost every case, that wouldn’t present a formidable challenge for a young man bound for Division I. This was different.
The brother is Cole Herdman, who played tight end at Purdue 2015-18 and then spent time on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.
“I’ve got to give him a lot of credit for me getting to this point,” said W&M’s Herdman, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound graduate student who attended the Flint Hill School in Oakton. The Herdmans worked out together during summers and played on the same Flint Hill team for one season.
As a 6-4 245-pounder, Cole Herdman totaled 91 catches for 1,010 yards and eight touchdowns in 45 Purdue games.
“He kind of bullied me, but that taught me some lessons, taught me to be tougher,” said Herdman, a Tribe safety. “His success drove me to follow his path and play college football. He’s always been a big role model to me. He’s been super-positive. He keeps me determined. It helps having a big brother that kind of leads the way.”
Against visiting Lafayette in a 24-3 Tribe win on Sept. 11, Herdman intercepted a short pass in the flat and ran 78 yards for a touchdown. Teammate Quinn Osborne also returned an interception for a TD during that game (18 yards). In a 27-7 W&M victory at Colgate last Saturday, Herdman had two more interceptions. He was named CAA defensive player of the week.
The Tribe (2-1) began the season with a 43-0 loss at Virginia. Against two FCS opponents, William & Mary has five interceptions. In a related matter, the Tribe leads the CAA with 13 sacks.
“The ability to get to the quarterback, apply pressure, tackles for loss, hurries, things like that allow you to play well, play fast,” said W&M coach Mike London.
If Herdman’s name is unfamiliar, it’s because he missed W&M’s three-game spring-semester schedule with a knee injury (partial ACL tear, three-month rehabilitation), and wasn’t a Tribe standout before this year.
Even in limited opportunities during previous seasons, Herdman demonstrated what London described as “a knack for the ball.” Herdman had two fumble recoveries, an interception and a blocked punt before 2021's notable sendoff. Three interceptions ties him for second in the FCS.
“Just keeping your eyes on your work, that brings you to the ball typically,” Herdman said. “When it shows up, it’s your time to make a play. React … My first two years playing, I didn’t do as well as I wanted to, but each year is a new chance. I like the way this year’s starting, so I’m going to look to keep it going.”
William & Mary opens CAA competition Saturday at Elon (1-2), and there will likely be numerous chances for Herdman and the Tribe’s other secondary members to disrupt. Among CAA members, only James Madison (299) averages more passing yards than the Phoenix (269), paced by senior quarterback Davis Cheek (league-leading 73 completions), a four-year starter.
“Whenever the offense and the quarterback throws a lot, we like to hear that because it’s an opportunity to make more plays,” said Herdman. “With that being said, we’ve got to be that much more prepared.”
