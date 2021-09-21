W&M's Gage Herdman (three INTs) learned by covering brother, former Purdue star

Gage Herdman, who has three interceptions in three games this season for William & Mary, developed some of his defensive-back skills in a fraternal setting. He covered his brother when they were growing up in Leesburg.

In almost every case, that wouldn’t present a formidable challenge for a young man bound for Division I. This was different.

The brother is Cole Herdman, who played tight end at Purdue 2015-18 and then spent time on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.

“I’ve got to give him a lot of credit for me getting to this point,” said W&M’s Herdman, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound graduate student who attended the Flint Hill School in Oakton. The Herdmans worked out together during summers and played on the same Flint Hill team for one season.

As a 6-4 245-pounder, Cole Herdman totaled 91 catches for 1,010 yards and eight touchdowns in 45 Purdue games.

“He kind of bullied me, but that taught me some lessons, taught me to be tougher,” said Herdman, a Tribe safety. “His success drove me to follow his path and play college football. He’s always been a big role model to me. He’s been super-positive. He keeps me determined. It helps having a big brother that kind of leads the way.”