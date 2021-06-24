W&M's harmony of education, athletics drew interest of new AD Brian Mann

WILLIAMSBURG – After his introduction as William & Mary’s athletic director Thursday in a Zable Stadium suite, Brian Mann noted that he was offered football scholarships by three schools that no longer play the sport: Hofstra, Northeastern and Boston University.
Mann ended up attending Dartmouth and setting passing records there 1998 to 2002. W&M did not pursue him as a high-school QB in suburban Boston, but became interested in Mann at 41, as the chief development officer for athletics at California, Berkeley.
Mann’s large quarterback hands - better with which to grip rain-soaked or frigid footballs - are unmissable, and if he moves on from athletics administration, Mann could make a living as a public speaker. Standing at a lectern, Mann placed prepared notes in front of him, but rarely glanced down while hitting all the right notes in a polished presentation that paid homage to the harmony of education and athletics.
“What you saw today is actually who Brian is. The more you dig, the more you hear that’s authentically him,” said Jeremy Martin, the interim AD Mann succeeds and the co-chair of the search committee. “Every time you dug a little deeper, you go, ‘This feels more and more like a William & Mary person,’ until ultimately, he became the William & Mary person.”
Mann said he will first listen and learn about this school that planned sports cuts for financial reasons last September, and then didn’t follow through after facing a Title IX lawsuit and attracting increased philanthropy. Mann seemed cautiously optimistic about the continuation of 23 sports, the Tribe’s current number of offerings.
“I’m in college athletics to provide opportunities to young people,” he said. “I do know there are challenges ahead, and I have a lot to learn about what that might look like down the road.”
In 2009, Mann was living and working in Washington, considering making the transition to college administration. A friend suggested a visit to William & Mary to check out the school and its surroundings. Mann said he recalled thinking during that day trip, “This represents everything that I love about college sports. It’s FCS-level football, which holds a special place in my heart. It’s a world-class education, truly. And it’s the size where everybody knows the student-athletes. They’re an integral part of campus. They can’t exist [isolated]. They’re a true part of the community.”
Mann majored in history and loves William & Mary’s lengthy story that begins with a 1693 founding. At his last two professional stops - California, Berkeley, located near Oakland and San Francisco, and Rice, in Houston - he missed the relationships built in tight-knit spots, such as Hanover, N.H., Dartmouth’s home, and Williamsburg.
When Mann speaks about “a transformational education that can change lives,” he refers to Dartmouth, which he says changed his life, and William & Mary, which he believes does the same.
Gifts to W&M’s athletic department have steadily dipped for half-a-decade. Financial peril greets this fundraising specialist.
“More and more, ADs all over the country, every single one of them, has to spend time doing it. I think it’s probably a little bit heightened here,” said Mann. “And I suppose, to be a little clever, it’s how do you define ‘fundraising work?’
“What I believe I need to spend a significant amount of time doing is getting out in the community and meeting the William & Mary people. I need to meet alumni, fans, donors. I need to hear from them, their perspective on the place. I need to learn why they love it, but I also need to learn where they think it can grow and get better.
“All of that, depending on your perspective, is development. It’s building those relationships, re-establishing trust, creating community. And I know there’s a great foundation of all those things here, but I think that’s where I need to spend a lot of my time early.”
Before his public introduction, Mann gathered with athletic department staff members and expressed his hope to soon interact with each of them on a regular basis, but added that one or two days a week he’ll be off-campus, speaking with W&M constituents.
Mann is separated for now from his wife, Hilary, and 10-week-old son, Russell. Martin, transitioning back to his chief-of-staff job in the president’s office, took Mann out for pizza Wednesday night. They talked about the school, the challenges, the opportunities, until 11 p.m.
“I said, ‘Brian, people here want to love you. Give them the chance,’” said Martin. “I think we have the right person to lead us.”
