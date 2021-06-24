W&M's harmony of education, athletics drew interest of new AD Brian Mann

“More and more, ADs all over the country, every single one of them, has to spend time doing it. I think it’s probably a little bit heightened here,” said Mann. “And I suppose, to be a little clever, it’s how do you define ‘fundraising work?’

“What I believe I need to spend a significant amount of time doing is getting out in the community and meeting the William & Mary people. I need to meet alumni, fans, donors. I need to hear from them, their perspective on the place. I need to learn why they love it, but I also need to learn where they think it can grow and get better.

“All of that, depending on your perspective, is development. It’s building those relationships, re-establishing trust, creating community. And I know there’s a great foundation of all those things here, but I think that’s where I need to spend a lot of my time early.”

Before his public introduction, Mann gathered with athletic department staff members and expressed his hope to soon interact with each of them on a regular basis, but added that one or two days a week he’ll be off-campus, speaking with W&M constituents.