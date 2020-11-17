W&M's Nathan Knight slimmed down, again, to prep for Wednesday's NBA Draft

NBA executives and scouts who evaluated William & Mary’s 6-foot-10 Nathan Knight during the last few months saw less of him than Tribe fans did.
Knight slimmed down from 253 pounds, his weight as a W&M senior, to 245. He focused on improving his diet, avoiding sugar and milk, and overall body conditioning in preparation for Wednesday night’s NBA Draft.
"The dieting has been huge for me,” said Knight, the CAA's 2020 player of the year and defensive player of the year. He added that he tried to "use the diet as a weapon to transform [my] body. … I lost a good amount of fat, and I just feel a lot lighter."
This marked the second time Knight lost weight with the goal of improving his hoops status. He was 5-11 as a high-school freshman in Syracuse, N.Y., and 6-7 as a junior. Knight continued to grow, became a well-regarded Division I prospect, and spent a post-graduate year at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, N.H.
There, an undisciplined diet led to Knight's weight increase to nearly 280 pounds. He wasn't in good condition. Former W&M coach Tony Shaver asked Knight to commit to a body makeover, and focus on fitness, challenges Knight accepted.
"He's worked so hard to get where he is," Shaver said in 2018.
Some NBA Draft projections include Knight, a lefty, among the 60 picks in the two rounds, with international players included. Most do not. If he isn’t chosen, he will have the opportunity to make a team as a free agent.
Knight, named the national mid-major player of the year as a senior, was one of 61 NBA Draft prospects to take part in NBA Draft Combine from late September to mid-November. Most of the assessments of Knight include “skilled big man.”
Knight averaged 20.7 points and 10.5 rebounds as a senior while hitting 29 of 95 3-point attempts (30.5%), shooting mid-range shots, and getting to the basket with above-average ball-handling for a player of his height. He is not an explosive athlete.
Knight demonstrated improved defensive discipline during his last year at W&M. He fouled out of seven games as a sophomore, and four as a junior. Knight was disqualified twice as a senior while helping the Tribe to a 21-11 record (13-5 CAA).
“I would say the biggest thing is the playing smarter aspect of it,” Knight said. “As much as I would like to go up and try to block every shot, staying vertical and making that shot as difficult as possible within the confines of good basketball is more important."
Though the pandemic reduced the opportunities for Knight to work out in front of executives and scouts at NBA facilities following his senior season, some became familiar with him the year before. Knight entered his name in the NBA Draft pool on March 29, 2019, and withdrew on May 29, 2019. During that stretch, Knight said he visited about six NBA teams.
Nine William & Mary players have been selected in the NBA Draft, which began in 1947 and went to two rounds in 1989. The latest was guard Marcus Thornton, picked by the Boston Celtics in the second round (45th overall) of the 2015 draft.
Thornton, who has played in the NBA G League and in international leagues, is the leading scorer in Tribe history (2,178 points). Knight ranks second (2,141).
