W&M's Nathan Knight slimmed down, again, to prep for Wednesday's NBA Draft

Knight, named the national mid-major player of the year as a senior, was one of 61 NBA Draft prospects to take part in NBA Draft Combine from late September to mid-November. Most of the assessments of Knight include “skilled big man.”

Knight averaged 20.7 points and 10.5 rebounds as a senior while hitting 29 of 95 3-point attempts (30.5%), shooting mid-range shots, and getting to the basket with above-average ball-handling for a player of his height. He is not an explosive athlete.

Knight demonstrated improved defensive discipline during his last year at W&M. He fouled out of seven games as a sophomore, and four as a junior. Knight was disqualified twice as a senior while helping the Tribe to a 21-11 record (13-5 CAA).

“I would say the biggest thing is the playing smarter aspect of it,” Knight said. “As much as I would like to go up and try to block every shot, staying vertical and making that shot as difficult as possible within the confines of good basketball is more important."