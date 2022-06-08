W&M's new women's hoops coach, Erin Dickerson Davis, stands on Title IX's 'amazing foundation'

Erin Dickerson Davis, named William & Mary women’s basketball coach on April 12, doesn’t know a world without Title IX, which shaped her world.

Dickerson Davis is 35 years old. Title IX, the law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender in education programs receiving federal financial assistance (college athletics included), took effect 50 years ago, on June 23, 1972.

Dickerson Davis played basketball at Chicago’s Whitney Young High, and then Northwestern University, and in a recent phone interview gauged the transformational impact of Title IX on her journey.

“Being able to go to Northwestern University on a full scholarship for four years, having the opportunity to coach basketball - when for a very long time there was a large percentage of coaches that were not women – and then, obviously, the disparities between budgets in collegiate athletics programs and all of that back in the day, which we don’t have worry about as much now,” said Dickerson Davis.

“There are still things that we do have to fight for. We’re still coming along, but I think the work that has been done has just laid an amazing foundation for where I’m at now.”

She worked on staffs at Furman, La Salle, Illinois State, Towson, Georgetown and Wake Forest before being hired at William & Mary to run a program with a budget of $1.5 million. All of those schools offer scholarships to young women, whose worlds also were largely shaped by opportunities presented by Title IX.

And expect more change inspired by and based on Title IX, according to Dickerson Davis.

“Especially with these younger generations … they want to be heard. They are all about standing up for what they believe in. So, any time you can think of something that might be seen as a disparity, I know that this younger generation - of student-athletes, especially - are going to stand up for what they believe in.

“And I love that about them.”

William & Mary’s relationship with Title IX is complex. There has been steady accomplishment in some women’s sports at W&M, which created a path for that success. Women’s soccer is the most notable example.

The Tribe played in every NCAA women’s soccer tournament from 1990-2004, have won 10 CAA championships, and advanced to the NCAA tournament 25 times. W&M produced a pair of National Player of the Year winners, Megan McCarthy in 1987 and Natalie Neaton in 1995. Jill Ellis (Class of 1988) coached the U.S. team to back-to-back World Cup Championships.

In women’s soccer, W&M posted an NCAA record 36 consecutive winning seasons (1981-2016).

The school has made headlines for Title IX difficulties, too, while trying to address budget issues. In 2020, William & Mary avoided a Title IX lawsuit by maintaining women’s gymnastics, volleyball and swimming. It previously announced those sports would be discontinued along with men’s gymnastics, swimming, and indoor and outdoor track and field. The men's sports targeted for discontinuation also were kept.

In 1991, William & Mary faced the threat of a lawsuit based on Title IX violations after it announced plans to eliminate women’s basketball and women’s swimming, along with men’s swimming and wrestling. The school continued all four teams.