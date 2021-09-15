W&M's Tate Haynes, son of Hall of Famer Mike Haynes, trending as impactful DB

Growing up in San Diego, Haynes never played defense in high school. He was a running/throwing quarterback who drew national acclaim. Haynes participated in 24 Boston College games and started five of them, but all of those appearances were as a defensive back, where he began playing soon after his arrival in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

“He’s a guy that’s meticulous with his study, the details of what the opposing team is doing, coverages, techniques,” London said.

This is not surprising, London suggested, given the football acumen of Haynes’ father. Away from the classroom and field, Haynes plays guitar and piano, and sings. Two years ago, he won the 15th annual “Sing It to the Heights” competition, receiving the most audience votes after singing “River” by Leon Bridges. Haynes topped nine other finalists.

“Sing It to the Heights” began 17 years ago as an informal lip-synching contest among BC students and grew into a performance benefit in the style of “American Idol.” Boston College is sometimes referred to as “The Heights” because of the elevation of the campus land and the school’s lofty ambition.

