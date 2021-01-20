W&M's women's hoops star opted out this season. Here's Eva Hodgson's story.

William & Mary announced on Oct. 23 that its most decorated women’s basketball player, junior guard Eva Hodgson, had chosen not to play this season due to concerns related to COVID-19.
At that time, she issued a statement that in part read, “At the end of the day, through a lot of prayer, gathering of information and counsel from those I hold dear, I've come to the conclusion that concerns over contracting and/or transmitting COVID-19 are not worth putting anyone in jeopardy.”
Hodgson, from Rindge, N.H., was a first team All-CAA selection as a sophomore last season, when she set W&M's single-season school scoring record (599, 21 ppg), and was the only player in the country to shoot at least 50% from the field (54), at least 40% from 3-point range (43.2), and 90% from the free throw line (91.2).
The Tribe posted the school record for wins (21), CAA wins (12), and road wins (11), and earned their highest seed in the CAA tournament (third). W&M this season is 5-6 (2-4 CAA).
Hodgson, whose decision was supported by W&M coach Ed Swanson, declined an interview request from the Times-Dispatch during October. She recently agreed to a second request. Hodgson studied remotely during the fall semester, part of which she spent in Williamsburg, is currently home in New Hampshire, and plans on returning to Williamsburg later this semester.
You opted out in preseason. We’re roughly at mid-season. How about revisiting that decision and, if you could do it over, would you do the same thing?
I feel very confident in the decision I made. Just kind of looking at the climate of our country and just health-wise, seeing games postponed and canceled, I sit with my decision really well. Don’t get me wrong. I miss playing. I’m a competitor and I miss games a lot. I’ve been watching every single game that [the Tribe have] played. I still talk to a handful of my teammates and try to process stuff with them and even give them feedback on what I see. I support them as much as I can.
It’s definitely had its ups and downs, and its hard moments. But I think overall for my health, and for others’ health, too, it’s been the best decision I could make.
Is there something about your situation, physically or otherwise, that's different than your teammates, or other college basketball players, that led to your decision?
I don’t have an underlying health issue. I do have some family members who are at-risk, and this fall, too, a few of my family members actually got COVID. So for me to be home during that time was I think really good for me. I think it would have been very difficult to be at school while some of my loved ones were going through that. That’s part of why I went home when I did.
My health is very important to me, but also the health of others. I may be in my prime physically and be able to handle getting sick. I don’t want that, and also I know that there are so many people around me that if they got sick like that, I don’t know where that could go. And that definitely is an uneasy thought to me. It doesn’t mean I should live in fear, or any of us should live in fear of it. But we take the precautions that we need to protect the people around us.
In the women’s game, Virginia, Duke and other programs discontinued their seasons. Could you share your thoughts on that?
I think it’s such a team-to-team decision … I think at the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for you and for your team [based on] the environment that you’re in. They all had to make very difficult decisions. It’s not easy for anybody to say, "I don’t want to play my basketball season," especially as a Division I basketball player. It’s what you signed up for. It’s what you want to do.
Do you think it would be a good idea to shut down college basketball, men’s and women’s, or are you not there?
I haven’t thought about that too much. I think, again, it’s case to case. Certain schools may be more equipped than others to handle the situation with testing and quarantining and all that kind of stuff. I do know the toll that it takes on people, emotionally and mentally, and even physically. Being in contact with some of my teammates who are playing and are doing it, it’s a lot.
What was your teammates’ reaction to your decision in October, and now?
In the fall, I definitely felt a lot of support. Some of my closer teammates who I live with or just naturally gravitated toward, they were a part of my decision. I didn’t hide what I was going through, and I didn’t hide my decision. I kept them in the loop with my thought process, and they showed nothing but love for me. They encouraged me to make a decision that would be best for me. And I’m so thankful to have such amazing teammates and friends in my life. Talking to them now, I still receive the same support.
What do you miss most?
I definitely miss the camaraderie. Watching them play, too, it makes it tough … It’s the combination of the on-court chemistry, but also there are so many moments off the court that are just so memorable.
Is there any part of you that feels guilty about making your decision and taking the best player from your teammates?
Initially, I think I definitely struggled with that. I’ve always been somebody that has put others typically ahead of myself. I was raised in a family of seven kids, so you’re kind of a team player. I learned from a young age that it’s not about you always. It’s about everybody.
But I think I’ve come to accept that I had to make a very difficult decision that was best for my overall health. And it wasn’t easy, by any means. There are ways that it hits me, and it’s very difficult. But [the Tribe] are figuring it out.
It’s allowing people that haven’t had to step in the past to step up. It’s so much fun to watch, and I’m so proud of them because they’re making the best of a really difficult situation, and I know I contributed to some of that difficulty. But that’s where I still try to show my support. They know the decision I made was best for me, and there’s still so much love for them, and they all know that.
Is it your intention to play four seasons of basketball at William & Mary?
I’m currently just trying to figure everything out. There’s just so many unknowns and uncertainty. I think being able to be home in New Hampshire has allowed me to process a lot of stuff and figure out what’s coming next. Right now, I’ve just been focusing on my semester that’s about to start up.
