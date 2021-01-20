W&M's women's hoops star opted out this season. Here's Eva Hodgson's story.

My health is very important to me, but also the health of others. I may be in my prime physically and be able to handle getting sick. I don’t want that, and also I know that there are so many people around me that if they got sick like that, I don’t know where that could go. And that definitely is an uneasy thought to me. It doesn’t mean I should live in fear, or any of us should live in fear of it. But we take the precautions that we need to protect the people around us.

In the women’s game, Virginia, Duke and other programs discontinued their seasons. Could you share your thoughts on that?

I think it’s such a team-to-team decision … I think at the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for you and for your team [based on] the environment that you’re in. They all had to make very difficult decisions. It’s not easy for anybody to say, "I don’t want to play my basketball season," especially as a Division I basketball player. It’s what you signed up for. It’s what you want to do.

Do you think it would be a good idea to shut down college basketball, men’s and women’s, or are you not there?