What happens to donor funds designated for specific W&M sports if the sports are abolished?

One contribution to the William & Mary men’s gymnastics program stipulates that the funds should defray “some or all of the costs of participating in a multi-team competition meet held at a major college, university or other significant venue located in a region which is geographically different from the region in which the college is located and at which, at the time of such meet, at least one of the other participating teams has a national level men’s gymnastics program with a national team ranking then among the top 10 men’s gymnastics teams in the United States.”
A donation designated for Tribe swimmers requests that “recipients should have the attributes of self-sacrifice, dedication to principle, perseverance and strong moral character. The awards will not be given each year if there are not deserving candidates.”
Other gifts are directed to specific coaching staffs, or student-athletes with particular majors, academic accomplishments or financial needs.
As William & Mary works through sports cuts related to budget issues and Title IX guidelines, the school may soon reach a point at which it must redefine where some of these gifts will go. W&M on Sept. 3 announced it would discontinue men’s and women’ swimming, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball following this school year.
The women’s sports were reinstated after a proposed lawsuit related to gender equity. Men’s swimming, men’s gymnastics and men’s indoor and outdoor track and field are still scheduled to cease operations. If they are cut, what happens to funds given to support those programs?
That’s up to the donors, for the most part, school representatives said.
Contributions to W&M athletics are occasionally general in nature. The school can use them for whatever purpose it deems necessary. More common are gifts made to specific sports and sometimes for specific purposes in that sport.
“Donor intent” is followed whenever possible, according to Chelsey Burk, W&M’s deputy director of athletics and former senior associate athletics director for finance and administration from 2018-2019. Previously, she worked as the Tribe’s assistant athletics director for business affairs.
“That is what we are legally obligated to follow and we fully intend to adhere to donor intent,” said Burk. “The donors are going to determine where their money goes and what those rules surrounding those endowments are going to be. And we will listen to our donors, and we will use their funds in the way that they want us to use them.”
The donations periodically come with a Plan B attached. For instance, when a gift is made to men’s track and field, it may be accompanied by a note that explains that if the sport is abolished, the funds should go to the women’s track and field program. In some cases, the donor takes it a step further.
If men’s and women’s track teams are eliminated, one contributor wants those funds to be “transferred to a Scholarship Endowment at the Marshall-Wythe School of Law.”
There are instances where there are no secondary directions for funds. If there is an endowment for men’s gymnastics and there is no longer a men’s gymnastics program …
“Any time the institution or foundation determines that it may not be able to meet the obligation of that endowment for whatever reason, there’s a process that we go through,” said Amy Sebring, W&M’s chief operating officer. “Certainly, we reach out to donors, make them aware, get input from them.”
The W&M athletic department does not determine the use of those funds, according to Jeremy Martin, the school’s interim athletic director. The caretaker is the William & Mary Foundation, which seeks donations and manages them.
If it’s determined that donor intent cannot be met and no alternative plan is applicable for the gift, “there’s a process through the attorney general’s office, the courts, to actually go through and appeal how those funds are used,” according to Sebring.
“But once that gift has been made, really the foundation or the institution as the custodian of the endowment has the responsibility to evaluate how those funds are used and to work through a process if there isn’t a way to use them in the way that it was originally.”
