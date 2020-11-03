What happens to donor funds designated for specific W&M sports if they're abolished?

The women’s sports were reinstated after a proposed law suit related to gender equity. Men’s swimming, men’s gymnastics and men’s indoor and outdoor track and field are still scheduled to cease operations. If they are cut, what happens to funds given to support those programs?

That’s up to the donors, for the most part, school representatives said.

Contributions to W&M athletics are occasionally general in nature. The school can use them for whatever purpose it deems necessary. More common are gifts made to specific sports and sometimes, for specific purposes in that sport.

“Donor intent” is followed whenever possible, according to Chelsey Burk, W&M’s deputy director of athletics and former senior associate athletics director for finance and administration from 2018-2019. Previously, she worked as the Tribe’s assistant athletics director for business affairs.

“That is what we are legally obligated to follow and we fully intend to adhere to donor intent,” said Burk. “The donors are going to determine where their money goes and what those rules surrounding those endowments are going to be. And we will listen to our donors, and we will use their funds in the way that they want us to use them.”