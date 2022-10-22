William & Mary piles up 300 yards rushing in win over Towson

TOWSON, Md. -- William & Mary rolled up 300 yards rushing and built a 30-3 halftime lead while cruising past Towson 44-24 on Saturday.

The Tribe (6-1, 3-1 CAA) got 94 yards on the ground from Malachi Imoh, 81 from Bronson Yoder and 67 from Hollis Mathis. William & Mary averaged 7.3 yards per carry.

The Tribe took a 7-0 lead on Lester Donavyn's 1-yard TD run with 10:12 left in the first quarter. Darius Wilson hit Caylin Newton with a 12-yard TD pass late in the first period to make it 14-3.

Andrew Piercy's 17-yard TD pass to Ethan Chang, Lester's 3-yard run and Chang's 42-yard field goal made it a 27-point game at the break.

Wilson completed 8 of 15 passes for 164 yards and two TDs. Tye Freeland had nine tackles and forced a fumble for the Tribe.