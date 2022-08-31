 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William & Mary Tribe, at a glance

Malachi Imoh (28) is the fastest among several William & Mary running backs expected to be strong contributors this season.

2022 William & Mary Tribe

Coach: Mike London (fourth season)

Last year: 6-5 (4-4 CAA Football)

Key returners: DE Nate Lynn, RB Bronson Yoder, RB Donavyn Lester, OL Colby Sorsdal, LB Trey Watkins

Significant losses: WR Cole Blackman, WR Zach Burdick, S Gage Herdman

Newcomer to watch: WR/KR/PR Caylin Newton

Outlook: The Tribe are expected to lead with a running game, and have two sophomore quarterbacks – Darius Wilson and Hollis Mathis – with starting experience and good mobility. Caylin Newton, an Auburn transfer and brother of former NFL QB Cam Newton, is expected to provide a spark in various ways. He was a running QB at Howard before Auburn. Nine defensive starters return led by end Nate Lynn, the CAA Football preseason defensive player of the year.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

