William & Mary Tribe, at a glance

2022 William & Mary Tribe
Coach: Mike London (fourth season)
Last year: 6-5 (4-4 CAA Football)
Key returners: DE Nate Lynn, RB Bronson Yoder, RB Donavyn Lester, OL Colby Sorsdal, LB Trey Watkins
Significant losses: WR Cole Blackman, WR Zach Burdick, S Gage Herdman
Newcomer to watch: WR/KR/PR Caylin Newton
Outlook: The Tribe are expected to lead with a running game, and have two sophomore quarterbacks – Darius Wilson and Hollis Mathis – with starting experience and good mobility. Caylin Newton, an Auburn transfer and brother of former NFL QB Cam Newton, is expected to provide a spark in various ways. He was a running QB at Howard before Auburn. Nine defensive starters return led by end Nate Lynn, the CAA Football preseason defensive player of the year.
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor