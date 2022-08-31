William & Mary Tribe, at a glance

Outlook: The Tribe are expected to lead with a running game, and have two sophomore quarterbacks – Darius Wilson and Hollis Mathis – with starting experience and good mobility. Caylin Newton, an Auburn transfer and brother of former NFL QB Cam Newton, is expected to provide a spark in various ways. He was a running QB at Howard before Auburn. Nine defensive starters return led by end Nate Lynn, the CAA Football preseason defensive player of the year.