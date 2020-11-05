William & Mary will continue sports scheduled to be cut while extending review

Upon further review, there will be further review at William & Mary regarding sports cuts.

The school announced Thursday that men's indoor and outdoor track and field, men's swimming and men's gymnastics will remain W&M sports through at least 2021-22 "in order to take a phased approach that allows for a gender equity review paired with exploration of alternative solutions leading to a long-term financial plan."

W&M could cut sports in the future, or add women's sports to maintain participation opportunities for men. It will complete a Title IX analysis before making any more moves. The school intends to comply with federal gender-equity law during 2022-23.

The school plans to address budget problems in athletics with a cost-cutting program that affects other departments at W&M as well.

"Depending on the outcome of our equity review and our ability to identify a new, sustainable financial path, I do not believe the university can rule out future reclassifications at this time," Jeremy Martin, the interim athletic director, said in a school release.

W&M looks for increased philanthropy to support programs that were scheduled to be discontinued. It will set program-specific targets for scholarships and capital investment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}