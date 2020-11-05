William & Mary will continue sports scheduled to be cut while extending review

Upon further review, there will be further review at William & Mary regarding sports cuts.
The school announced Thursday that men's indoor and outdoor track and field, men's swimming and men's gymnastics will remain W&M sports through at least 2021-22 "in order to take a phased approach that allows for a gender equity review paired with exploration of alternative solutions leading to a long-term financial plan."
W&M could cut sports in the future, or add women's sports to maintain participation opportunities for men. It will complete a Title IX analysis before making any more moves. The school intends to comply with federal gender-equity law during 2022-23.
The school plans to address budget problems in athletics with a cost-cutting program that affects other departments at W&M as well.
"Depending on the outcome of our equity review and our ability to identify a new, sustainable financial path, I do not believe the university can rule out future reclassifications at this time," Jeremy Martin, the interim athletic director, said in a school release.
W&M looks for increased philanthropy to support programs that were scheduled to be discontinued. It will set program-specific targets for scholarships and capital investment.
Support Local Journalism
W&M announced on Sept. 3 that seven of its 23 sports — men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball — would be discontinued following this academic year to address budget deficits exacerbated by the pandemic.
On Oct. 6, athletic director Samantha Huge and the school agreed to part. She had been at W&M since May of 2017, and was the subject of strong criticism for the way she handled the cuts. Also, passages in the school’s release regarding discontinuations closely resembled those of Stanford when it eliminated sports in July. Donations to W&M athletics during Huge’s tenure dropped dramatically.
Martin, the chief of staff for W&M’s president, Katherine A. Rowe, was named interim director of athletics. He followed through with Rowe’s request of a more transparent review of the school’s discontinuation plan during October. Rowe acknowledged that “we moved too fast and tried to accomplish too much at once.”
Said Martin in Thursday's release: “My review made it crystal clear that the Sept. 3 rollout and the subsequent identification of flaws in the plan’s proposed implementation of the gender equity component led to legitimate questions within the W&M community. We should bring the same thoughtful, phased planning and execution the university used in dealing with COVID-19 to the challenges facing W&M athletics. The next year-and-a-half will give us the opportunity to do just that.”
On Oct. 19, the school reinstated women’s gymnastics, women’s swimming and women’s volleyball in response to pending legal action related to Title IX on behalf of those teams.
Twenty-six members of 43 on W&M women’s track and field team signed a letter addressed to the school’s administration and board of visitors that indicated they wouldn't represent the Tribe in competition until the men’s track and field program was reinstated. The letter was delivered to Rowe on Oct. 24.
In the letter, the women’s track and field team members characterized their action as “a campaign of passive resistance … what you should not expect is for us to show up in uniform, representing this institution, until this matter is resolved.”
On Oct. 27, an anonymous alumna made a $1.5 million gift for women’s athletics scholarships to the school and did so in honor of Rowe, “both for her leadership of our university during an extremely challenging time and for her efforts to ensure its long-term success.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor