With potential curator, law-school student, 'Termite,' Tribe trio on Dline stick out

Nate Lynn, an anthropology major, sees a potential career as museum curator. He’s at the right place for an enhanced appreciation of history. William & Mary entered the education business in 1693.

But first, football, and more immediately, a Tribe date at Charlotte, Lynn’s hometown. W&M opens its season against the 49ers on Friday, Sept. 2. In all of these FCS vs. FBS encounters, the first goal for the FCS team is to avoid getting steamrolled by an FBS rushing game with bigger individuals and superior depth.

W&M seems to be in good shape along the defensive line with Lynn, the CAA Football preseason defensive player of the year, three-time captain Carl Fowler, and noseguard Zyquan Bessant, also a captain. This trio are in their third year together, and the Tribe bring back nine defensive starters from last season, when they finished 6-5 (4-4 CAA Football).

“I think as a unit, we’re primed for success right now,” said Fowler.

Lynn, a 2021 consensus FCS All-American, among that group emerges as a specialist. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound junior led the FCS in fumbles forced last season, with six in 10 games.

"I'm always trying to pull at it, rip at it, get it out," said Lynn, who had 12 sacks among 13.5 tackles for losses.

Lynn rushes from the edge, which often provides the element of surprise while he rapidly approaches a quarterback who may not be holding the ball as tightly as he would if he could spy the oncoming pass-rusher.

“Nate is a likable guy off the field, but on the field, he plays possessed,” said W&M coach Mike London. “He’s consumed with doing well ... He’s got a chance to be really, really special.”

Lynn is the strip-sack artist, Fowler is the law-school student in his third season as captain. Bessant, an accounting major, goes by “Termite.” Even London refers to Bessant in that way.

The 5-10, 285-pound Bessant was a sophomore at Norfolk’s Norview High School when one of the team’s assistant coaches, Klinton Ruff, dubbed him “Termite.” The nickname was rooted in Bessant, a compact lineman who's No. 0, working low to the ground and competing relentlessly.

“Zyquan Bessant has just kind of put up a remarkable summer in the weight room,” said Fowler, a 6-4 285-pounder. “I think he’s shown flashes on film the past couple of years of kind of just how naturally strong he is. I think we’re going to see this season how he’s going to be pretty tough to block.

“So I’m really excited for him to kind of anchor the Dline and the defense right there in the middle as the nose.”

Charlotte’s coach, Will Healy, was a back-up quarterback and captain at the University of Richmond when London directed the Spiders to the 2008 national championship. Charlotte’s offensive coordinator, Mark Carney, was Healy’s QB coach at Richmond, and subsequently Virginia State’s offensive coordinator.

Adam Braithwaite, the 49ers linebackers coach, grew up in Winchester and played defensive back at W&M 1997-2001. Braithwaite was UR’s defensive coordinator 2017-19 and also coached at Christopher Newport and Hampden-Sydney.

Charlotte opens Saturday night at Florida Atlantic. The 49ers are in their final season of competition in Conference USA, and shift next season to the American Athletic Conference. Charlotte was picked seventh among 11 in the C-USA preseason poll.

The Tribe were picked fifth among 13 in the CAA Football preseason poll.