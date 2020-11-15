Without 6-10 Knight, 7-0 Van Vliet, W&M assumes 'a completely different look'

Nathan Knight in May received his degree in business analytics from William & Mary. Relief flowed through CAA basketball coaching staffs whose teams dealt with Knight, a four-year starter who scored 2,141 points, second most in program history.
Following his senior season, the 6-foot-10, 253-pound Knight was named the 2020 Lou Henson and Basketball Times national mid-major player of the year. The CAA recognized Knight (20.7, 10.5 rpg) as its MVP and top defensive player. He is a potential second-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
The Tribe also moves forward without 7-0 Andy Van Vliet (13.2 ppg, 8.7 rpg), who paired with Knight to drive W&M to a 21-11 finish (13-5 CAA). Second-year coach Dane Fischer prepares for what he terms “a completely different look.”
W&M had the biggest frontcourt in the league with Knight and Van Vliet. This year, Fischer projects the Tribe as one of the CAA’s smallest teams. Look for a lot of 3s.
There is another difference that Fischer appreciates. He regularly used two or three reserves last season. With this year’s team, Fischer believes he’ll feel comfortable with a rotation of 10. Leading the way will be 6-4 senior Luke Loewe, who averaged 10.7 points and shot a CAA-leading 43.9% on 3-point attempts.
“We’re not going to play through a guy as dominant as Nathan, or another frontcourt guy with the versatility that Andy has, but other than that, we’re going to look pretty similar (offensively),” said Fischer, whose team was picked last in the CAA preseason poll. “I think where you’re going to see the biggest difference from us is going to be on the defensive end.”
Defensive variety will be the norm. Last year, W&M stuck to man-to-man resistance.
With the pandemic continuing, “It’s going to be a season like no other,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio.
In a scheduling format built around the national health crisis, CAA members will face league opponents on back-to-back days at the same venue, for the most part. W&M starts conference play Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 at Hofstra, the CAA preseason favorite and defending champ.
“I do think it makes the most sense with the environment we’re in,” D’Antonio said of the league schedule. Primary considerations were health and safety of players and staffs, and finances, he added. D’Antonio expects interruptions. Though the goal is to play all games, he noted that the minimum for eligibility for the NCAA tournament is 13 games.
The Tribe begins the season on Nov. 28 at Old Dominion and in nonconference competition also meets N.C. State, George Washington, Norfolk State, Virginia, and Hampton on the road. At home, W&M faces HU for a second time, High Point and Fairfield.
“Right now, (the schedule is) very different than what it was supposed to be in the spring,” said Fischer, a former George Mason assistant. “We took a lot of precautions with teams we scheduled. We tried to play teams as close to home as we could to avoid as much travel as possible, to avoid commercial flights, staying in hotels, all those things, really with the safety of our staff and athletes at the top of our list.”
During the early-signing period, W&M received commitments from 6-10 Langdon Hatton (Georgetown, Ind.), 6-6 Julian Lewis (Ann Arbor, Mich.), and 6-1 Tyler Rice (Columbia, S.C.).
