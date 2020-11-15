Without 6-10 Knight, 7-0 Van Vliet, W&M assumes 'a completely different look'

Defensive variety will be the norm. Last year, W&M stuck to man-to-man resistance.

With the pandemic continuing, “It’s going to be a season like no other,” said CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio.

In a scheduling format built around the national health crisis, CAA members will face league opponents on back-to-back days at the same venue, for the most part. W&M starts conference play Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 at Hofstra, the CAA preseason favorite and defending champ.

“I do think it makes the most sense with the environment we’re in,” D’Antonio said of the league schedule. Primary considerations were health and safety of players and staffs, and finances, he added. D’Antonio expects interruptions. Though the goal is to play all games, he noted that the minimum for eligibility for the NCAA tournament is 13 games.

The Tribe begins the season on Nov. 28 at Old Dominion and in nonconference competition also meets N.C. State, George Washington, Norfolk State, Virginia, and Hampton on the road. At home, W&M faces HU for a second time, High Point and Fairfield.