Women's rowing, softball potential solutions for W&M's sports-cut dilemma?

Gender-equity problems, which W&M has admitted, surface if no sports are cut. W&M’s enrollment is nearly 60% women, which makes Title IX compliance challenging at a school that offers football.

A potential solution is the addition of a women’s sport, or two. “Tribe 2025,” the school's athletics strategic plan released last fall, identified rowing and softball as possible new sports to help the school address a gender-equity imbalance. W&M already has a women’s rowing club team and a women’s softball club team.

“Softball having a fairly strong base in Virginia and even within (the Williamsburg area),” said Jeremy Martin, W&M’s interim athletic director. “Rowing as well. There are some natural advantages of being located near rivers on which you can row.”

The addition of one, or both, would support larger men’s participant numbers in athletics, the retention of men's sports. The University of Virginia has a women’s rowing team with 38 members. The Cavaliers’ softball roster is comprised of 25 players.

But fiscal consequences come with adding sports, noted Martin.