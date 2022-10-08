Wrinkles wrap No. 16 W&M's 27-21 homecoming victory over No. 6 Delaware

WILLIAMSBURG – William & Mary backup quarterback Hollis Mathis lined up a foot behind center, as if Mathis was going to take the snap.

Instead, the ball was hiked starting QB Darius Wilson, five yards behind Mathis. The simple play that unfolded as Delaware’s defense was trying to decipher the complicated setup: a four-yard touchdown run by W&M’s Bronson Yoder, who took a handoff from Wilson.

Later in the first half, Tribe tailback Malachi Imoh took a pitch and ran right. As the Blue Hens converged, Imoh passed to tight end Lachlan Pitts for a 13-yard TD.

These were two of numerous examples of offensive creativity No. 16 W&M employed on homecoming at Zable Stadium to beat No. 6 Delaware 27-21 Saturday before 12,506. Outside-the-box wrinkles blended in by Tribe offensive coordinator Christian Taylor were wisely introduced – and often well-timed - as W&M (5-1, 2-1 CAA) faced CAA Football’s top defense.

"I think it gives you all different kinds of avenues that a defense has to make sure that they can go against," said W&M coach Mike London. "The staff did a good job putting the plan together."

The Blue Hens were allowing 10 points per game. W&M led 17-7 at halftime, and then never lost the lead, though that almost happened.

"They're a tough, physical team, so like they're going to keep coming no matter what," said Wison, who ran for 57 yards and passed for 144 on 10 completions. "You saw we got up on them. They just kept coming and kept coming."

Delaware cut what was a 24-7 lead to 24-21 with 2:43 left in the third quarter.

"It was really an endurance battle for us," said Wilson, a sophomore. "All we had to do was just respond back to their aggression with aggression."

The Tribe, up 27-21, survived late when UD drove to W&M's 24. The Blue Hens were pushed back by a holding penalty, and then flamed out on a desperation, multi-lateral play as time expired.

"First half, legs fresh, we felt good out there," said W&M defensive back Ryan Poole. Fatigue was an issue for the Tribe defense late, Poole acknowledged.

On several occasions, QBs Wilson and Mathis were simultaneously involved in plays. Decoy or leading man? Pick one. The Blue Hens (5-1, 3-1 CAA) were forced to adjust, and played a bit off-balance.

"It's a testament to Coach Taylor. The (offensive players) got prepared and did what they needed to do," said Poole.

The Tribe also threw a reverse pass and demoralized Delaware with bruising runs from 205-pound Yoder (114 rushing yards) and 210-pound Donavyn Lester (77).

Of Yoder, London said, "First guy hits him, second guy, it takes a bunch of guys to bring him down. Tough, aggressive guy."

Delaware gained momentum with two third-quarter TDs, getting tricky with its approach. Ever seen four offensive linemen split wide to the left? The play gained five yards to set up a score.

Then, a direct snap to tailback Marcus Yarns (with QB Nolan Henderson faking as if there were a fumble) that went for a 33-yard TD run. It would have given UD, down 24-21, the lead. It was negated by an offensive penalty, hands to the face.

W&M recovered a fumble as Delaware tried to convert a third-and-six from the Tribe’s 10 with 10:44 left, and stabilized behind the running game.

W&M last posted a 5-1 mark in 2010, when the Tribe advanced to the FCS playoffs and lost at home to Georgia Southern.

While the Blue Hens led the league in scoring defense (10 ppg) and total defense (245 ypg), the Tribe ranked second in both categories (19.4 ppg, 309 ypg).

NOTES: This homecoming, W&M’s 93rd, included 16 graduates among the Tribe … Delaware’s visit to Zable Stadium was its first since 2016 … According to Delaware, it is one of three schools with an alumnus elected president (Joe Biden), a Super Bowl MVP (Joe Flacco), and NFL MVP (Rich Gannon), along with Stanford and Michigan … W&M is off next Saturday.