William & Mary runs over Towson

TOWSON, Md. — William & Mary rolled up 300 yards rushing and built a 30-3 halftime lead while cruising past Towson 44-24 on Saturday.

The Tribe (6-1, 3-1 CAA) got 94 yards on the ground from Malachi Imoh, 81 from Bronson Yoder and 67 from Hollis Mathis. William & Mary averaged 7.3 yards per carry.

The Tribe took a quick 7-0 lead on Lester Donavyn’s 1-yard TD run with 10:12 left in the first quarter. Darius Wilson hit Caylin Newton with a 12-yard TD pass late in the first period to make it 14-3.

Andrew Piercy’s 17-yard TD pass to Ethan Chang, Lester’s 3-yard run and Chang’s 42-yard field goal made it a 27-point game at the break.

Wilson completed 8 of 15 passes for 164 yards and two TDs. Towson is 2-5, 0-4.

Liberty 41, BYU 14: Dae Dae Hunter ran for 213 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Shedro Louis added two rushing TDs, and Liberty scored the final 38 points in Lynchburg.

Johnathan Bennett completed 22 of 29 passes for 247 yards and touchdowns for Liberty (7-1).

Jaren Hall threw touchdown passes of 46 yards to Puka Nacua and 20 yards to Isaac Rex less than 2 minutes apart to give BYU (4-4) a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter. Liberty answered with an 11-play, 85-yard drive capped when Louis scored on a 3-yard run and Bennett threw a 5-yard TD pass to Austin Henderson to give the Flames the lead for good with about 5 minutes remaining in the first half.

Georgia Southern 28, ODU 23: After knocking off unbeaten Coastal Carolina last week, Old Dominion couldn’t build off the win and fell to Georgia Southern in Norfolk.

ODU (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) fell behind 21-10 and couldn’t overcome the deficit. Blake Watson’s 2-yard TD run pulled the Monarchs within 28-23 with 5:19 left, but Georgia Southern (5-3, 2-2) did not relinquish the ball until 32 seconds were left.

ODU’s Hayden Wolff completed 23 of 40 passes for 328 yards and a TD.

Furman 41, VMI 3: Wayne Anderson Jr.’s blocked punt in the second quarter highlighted big plays as Furman rolled over VMI in Lexington.

Dominic Roberto’s 57-yard run down the right side gave Furman (6-2, 4-1 Southern Conference) a 10-0 lead 4 minutes into the second quarter. Luke Shiflett scored on a 2-yard run on the first play after Anderson blocked a Jack Culbreath punt, putting the scores 61 seconds apart.

Wyatt Hagan was 22 of 39 for 268 yards for the Keydets (1-6, 0-4), who have lost five straight.

Virginia Union 45, Lincoln 20: Jada Byers ran for 187 yards and four touchdowns, and Jahkari Grant threw for 236 yards and a TD as VUU stayed unbeaten.

Union (8-0, 6-0 CIAA) built a 17-0 halftime lead in Pennsylvania on a field goal by Brady Myers, a 29-yard TD pass from Grant to Larry Hackey, and Byers’ 3-yard run.

Byers scored on a 26-yard run in the third quarter and added two more TDs early in the fourth quarter as VUU pulled away.

Randolph-Macon 35, Shenandoah 21: Drew Campanale threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns as R-MC ran its record to 7-0, 4-0 in the ODAC, in Winchester.

The Yellow Jackets led 20-0 at halftime as Campanale connected with Davis Wallis twice for TDs (32, 55 yards) and with Joey Hunt for another.

Wallis had seven catches for 162 yards and three TDs. Kwesi Clarke ran or 132 yards. Steven Hugney had 328 yards and two TDs passing for Shenandoah (5-2, 2-2).

Hampden-Sydney 44, Washington and Lee 43, OT: Elijah Swett’s 42-yard field goal with no time left in regulation tied the game, and his extra point in overtime won it for H-SC in Lexington.

Washington and Lee (5-2,3-1 ODAC) took a 37-34 lead with 38 seconds left on Alex Wertz’s 3-yard run and a 2-point conversion. Tanner Bernard completed passes of 15 yards and 21 yards to get Tigers (4-3, 3-1) closer. An interception with 1 second remaining was nullified by a pass interference penalty, setting up Swett’s tying kick.

In overtime, Washington and Lee scored on Stephen Murrin’s 4-yard run but missed the extra-point attempt.