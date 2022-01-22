Williams, Baldwin lead VCU to 70-54 win over Saint Joseph's

Williams led VCU with a career-high-tying 21 points, plus seven rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists. He went 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Ace Baldwin swiped a career-high seven seven steals, and added 11 points, five rebounds and six assists, though he had eight turnovers as well. KeShawn Curry had 12 points and five rebounds.

Baldwin said he felt like the experience in VCU’s 63-61 loss to Davidson on Tuesday helped the Rams a lot on Saturday.

“Like, every L is not a loss, it's a lesson,” Baldwin said. “So, we knew we had to come here, really put our foot on their neck and just keep it there. And just close out the game."

The Rams seemed raring to do just that out of halftime on Saturday. They had fallen behind by 1 at the break, after a rough finish to the first half.