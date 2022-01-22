Williams, Baldwin lead VCU to 70-54 win over Saint Joseph's

Running down the court to the VCU bench at the media timeout that came with eight minutes to play in the Rams’ game against Saint Joseph’s on Saturday afternoon, Vince Williams went to Ace Baldwin with a vital message.
“I said, ‘Let's finish it off,’” Williams said of his words to Baldwin.
The significance of that statement was fresh in their minds.
VCU, Williams acknowledged Saturday, had trouble finishing on Tuesday against Davidson — which ultimately led to a loss to the Wildcats. The Rams squandered a 6-point lead with 5:23 to go in that game.
Similarly, VCU led by 6 at that eight-minute-mark timeout on Saturday, when Williams spoke to Baldwin.
This time, the Rams completed the job.
They held Saint Joseph’s to 2 of 11 from the field in the final five and a half minutes and jetted to a 70-54 victory in front of 7,391 at the Siegel Center.
“I thought they had a great second half,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said of his team. “And, look, when we play defense like we're capable of and we don't turn the ball over, we can continue to get better and better.”
The victory, for the Rams (11-6, 4-2 Atlantic 10), snapped a two-game skid, of losses to St. Bonaventure and Davidson.
Williams led VCU with a career-high-tying 21 points, plus seven rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists. He went 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Ace Baldwin swiped a career-high seven seven steals, and added 11 points, five rebounds and six assists, though he had eight turnovers as well. KeShawn Curry had 12 points and five rebounds.
Baldwin said he felt like the experience in VCU’s 63-61 loss to Davidson on Tuesday helped the Rams a lot on Saturday.
“Like, every L is not a loss, it's a lesson,” Baldwin said. “So, we knew we had to come here, really put our foot on their neck and just keep it there. And just close out the game."
The Rams seemed raring to do just that out of halftime on Saturday. They had fallen behind by 1 at the break, after a rough finish to the first half.
An 8-point VCU lead with 4:25 to play before the end of the first half evaporated with a 1 of 5 finish from the field from the Rams, with three turnovers. Saint Joseph’s (8-9, 2-4), meanwhile, went 7 of 7 from the free throw in those final minutes — all by Taylor Funk. Those were the foundation of the comeback, and an 11-0 run, that Curry stemmed by maneuvering his way through traffic for a layup right before the halftime buzzer.
The Hawks led 25-24 at the break.
At halftime, Rhoades preached defense.
“Stick to the press, just heat them up. Just keep heating them up ,” Baldwin said, recalling Rhoades' halftime message after the game. “They’re a good team, I’m not going to lie, they’re a good team. But it’s like, that pressure really gets to them.”
And it did out of the break. VCU went on a fast-and-furious 8-0 run early in the second half, over just 1:15 of game time. The final three baskets in that spurt were each off of Rams steals, two of them by Baldwin.
That shot the Rams to a 32-25 lead.
The Hawks did come back, stacking a Jordan Hall layup with a pair of Dahmir Bishop free throws to tie it at 36 with 14:52 to play. But VCU’s Jalen DeLoach responded with a dunk on the opposite end, and the Rams never trailed again.
They pushed the lead into double-digits for the first time on a 3 by Williams with 4:55 to go, from the right corner off a Baldwin offensive rebound. That made it 58-48.
Baldwin also had a 3 in the closing stages, off — no surprise — his own steal. And VCU completed what was a fourth straight win over the Hawks.
The Rams forced a total of 27 Saint Joseph’s turnovers, a season high for them and for the Hawks. VCU scored 27 points off those giveaways. The Rams’ 16 steals were a season high as well.
“I think our defense just [wore] them down,” Williams said.
VCU surrendered 20 turnovers as well, 14 in the first half.
Funk led Saint Joseph’s with 22 points. He went 11 of 11 total at the free throw line.
Next for the Rams is a major rematch with Davidson, on the road, on Wednesday.
“The best way to take momentum into the next game is take it from the last game,” Rhoades said. “And we got to do that.”
Note: VCU honored former star Treveon Graham (2011-15) with a jersey retirement ceremony before Saturday’s game, unfurling a No. 21 jersey banner from the Siegel Center rafters. … Guard Marcus Tsohonis did not play for VCU Saturday because of a non-COVID-19 illness, Rhoades said.
