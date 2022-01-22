Williams leads VCU to 70-54 win over Saint Joseph's

But the Rams held Saint Joseph’s to 4 of 16 from the field the rest of the game, with seven turnovers in that span.

The Hawks finished with a season-high 27 turnovers (their previous season high was 19), and VCU scored 27 points off those.

Williams, with his big day, hit a 3 from the left corner at the 11:17 mark to push VCU’s lead at that point to 49-41. He hit another at the 4:45 mark, from the right corner, to make it 58-48.

A dunk from Hason Ward with 1:29 to play gave the Rams their largest lead, 18, 70-52.

Taylor Funk led all with 22 points for Saint Joseph’s, including 11 of 11 at the free throw line.

Earlier in the game, a first half that VCU had a solid grasp on began to unfurl for the Rams in the final four minutes.

The Rams, to start the game, had surrendered an early 8-0 deficit to Saint Joseph’s, that included a 3 and a pair of free throws from Funk.

But then the turnovers began to rack up for the Hawks. They had six in the first six minutes of the game.