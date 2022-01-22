Williams leads VCU to 70-54 win over Saint Joseph's

For VCU, the first 90 seconds or so of the second half on Saturday against Saint Joseph’s provided a quick burst of game tape the program will likely savor moving forward.
It was like a clinic of the type of defense-to-offense the Rams prefer to execute, all in a whirlwind sequence.
VCU scored the final three baskets of an 8-0 run out of halftime off of steals. And all in first 1:15 of the half.
That spurred the Rams to a 7-point lead after trailing by 1 at the break.
And, in part by continuing to lock down on defense down the stretch, VCU pulled away to a 70-53 victory over Saint Joseph’s at the Siegel Center.
The victory, for the Rams (11-6, 4-2 Atlantic 10), snapped a two-game skid with losses to St. Bonaventure and Davidson. VCU has now won four straight in its series against Saint Joseph’s (8-9, 2-4).
Vince Williams led VCU with a career-high-tying 21 points, plus seven rebounds and a pair of assists. He went 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
VCU, after the outburst to start the second half, did slip back into a tie with the Hawks at the 14:51 mark, after Dahmir Bishop made a pair of free throws to knot the game at 36.
But the Rams held Saint Joseph’s to 4 of 16 from the field the rest of the game, with seven turnovers in that span.
The Hawks finished with a season-high 27 turnovers (their previous season high was 19), and VCU scored 27 points off those.
Williams, with his big day, hit a 3 from the left corner at the 11:17 mark to push VCU’s lead at that point to 49-41. He hit another at the 4:45 mark, from the right corner, to make it 58-48.
A dunk from Hason Ward with 1:29 to play gave the Rams their largest lead, 18, 70-52.
Taylor Funk led all with 22 points for Saint Joseph’s, including 11 of 11 at the free throw line.
Earlier in the game, a first half that VCU had a solid grasp on began to unfurl for the Rams in the final four minutes.
The Rams, to start the game, had surrendered an early 8-0 deficit to Saint Joseph’s, that included a 3 and a pair of free throws from Funk.
But then the turnovers began to rack up for the Hawks. They had six in the first six minutes of the game.
And while VCU also had trials with turnovers in the first half, the Rams for most of the half did a better job of capitalizing on the ones they gleaned from Saint Joseph’s.
VCU, after falling behind by 8, went on a 13-0 run and led 13-8 at the 10:24 mark. That run included two 3-pointers from Williams. And, before a 3 from Funk with 9:43 to play in the half, the Hawks endured a scoring drought of 8:07.
As Saint Joseph’s continued to struggle to convert, VCU — with the help of a second 3-pointer of the season from forward Mikeal Brown-Jones, from the left wing — jumped out to its largest lead of the half, 22-14, with 4:25 left before the break.
But, in large part by taking advantage of the free throw line, Saint Joseph’s creeped back ahead — and thanks to Funk.
Funk, in the final 2:07 of the first half, went 7 of 7 at the free throw line. That included technical free throws when Jalen DeLoach was whistled for extracurricular activity after a tie-up, and also three free throws for a foul on a 3 attempt.
KeShawn Curry maneuvered his way through traffic for a layup right before the halftime buzzer, but VCU trailed 25-24 at the break.
VCU finished with 20 turnovers.
The Rams travel to face Davidson next, on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
