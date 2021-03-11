Williams' toughness an asset for VCU

Ed Heintschel can remember a game during Vince Williams’ high school days at St. John’s Jesuit when Williams kept getting beat up. But without the foul calls to match.

Heintschel fumed.

“And the official came over and actually said to me, 'Hey, he's a big kid Coach, he can handle it,'” Heintschel said. “And I said, 'That's not the point.'"

Another time, Williams’ junior year, he was mugged throughout the game in SJJ’s first matchup against rival St. Francis de Sales. He struggled, and was frustrated. Heintschel didn’t say anything to him afterward because he knew Williams was upset.

But in the rematch later in the season, Williams responded with his play. He had 11 points in the first quarter and 30 total in a win.

"He had a different role from what he has at VCU,” Heintchel said. “But he's a tough kid. And mentally and physically."

Williams’ toughness was cultivated back in high school in Toledo, Ohio — whether it was playing through contact because he was bigger than other players then, or whether it was the mental fortitude to come back with a big performance after taking a beating the first time around against St. Francis de Sales.