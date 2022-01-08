Williams, Tsohonis lead VCU to sixth straight win, 85-66 at La Salle

VCU made an Explorers squad without those two work for attempts inside, holding them off enough to limit them to a 3 of 8 start from the field. The Rams, in that time, pulled off to their largest lead of the first half, 22-6, at the 11:59 mark, following a second first-half 3 from Tsohonis.

As the Explorers fell behind, coach Ashley Howard passionately rallied his players in a timeout. And La Salle did find second life in the waning minutes of the half, benefiting from better production inside.

A finish at the rim by Clifton Moore with 4:25 to play before the break ignited the Explorers’ bench, which tried to rattle the Rams as they ran on offense in front of them. The Moore basket was part of a 7-2 La Salle spurt to cut VCU’s lead to 10, 34-24, with 2:59 to play in the half. It was 38-28 at halftime.

Moore finished with a game-high 21 points, 13 in the second half, and had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Through the Rams’ six-game win streak, Rhoades said he’s proud of how VCU handled the COVID-19-forced interruption that put a 21-day break between games in the schedule.

But he’s also happy how, back on the court, he’s getting contributions from a multitude of players.