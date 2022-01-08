Williams, Tsohonis lead VCU to sixth straight win, 85-66 at La Salle

PHILADELPHIA — In about a three-minute stretch early in VCU’s matchup at La Salle on Saturday afternoon, Rams senior Vince Williams put on display just about all of the myriad ways he makes an impact.
At about the 16-minute mark, Williams drew a charge — something that’s been a sort of signature for him since he was a freshman. About a minute later he hit a jumper, and a little over a minute after that he secured a steal that helped set up an assist to Jalen DeLoach for a layup.
At the 13:18 mark he grabbed a rebound off a missed La Salle 3-point attempt, and 9 seconds later he sank a 3.
All in a day’s work for VCU’s Swiss Army knife, helping the Rams to an 85-66 win at Tom Gola Arena, a second victory in four days to open Atlantic 10 play and a sixth straight victory overall.
Williams, who was coming off his first career double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) at Dayton on Wednesday, finished with another stuffed stat line Saturday: 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.
“Complete game,” Rhoades said of Williams’ outing. “The one thing that’s not on his stats is he kept that ball hot. And he kept moving the ball. And he just made the right plays.
“And then defensively seemed like he had his hands all over the ball. Had a lot of deflections. Helped his teammates.”
The Rams (9-4, 2-0 A-10) quelled the flame of a shorthanded La Salle team that was showing fight heading into the break in part with big second-half contributions from Williams (9 of 16 points in second half), Marcus Tsohonis (11 of team-high 17 points in second half) and Hason Ward (8 of 13 points in second half).
After La Salle (5-7, 0-2) cut VCU’s lead to 9 thrice early in the second half, a Ward dunk at the 16:42 mark and a Williams 3 at the 15:23 mark helped the Rams begin to pull away definitively.
“Coach Rhoades just preaches to me that I just got to keep going out there, playing my game and playing together,” Williams said of his play. “And we’ve been coming out successful lately.”
Tsohonis’ 17 points were a season best for the Washington transfer, as were his five 3s (5 of 6).
The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is 11 of 19 overall from deep in his past five games.
“It definitely felt good,” Tsohonis said of his outing. “Just to be able to come out there and have my guys find me, and I’m making shots.”
VCU turned the ball over a season-low eight times, which Rhoades attributed in part to less risky, 50-50 passes and less aerial passes.
La Salle was missing its top two guards Saturday: Josh Nickelberry and Jhamir Brickus — both due to COVID-19 protocols.
VCU made an Explorers squad without those two work for attempts inside, holding them off enough to limit them to a 3 of 8 start from the field. The Rams, in that time, pulled off to their largest lead of the first half, 22-6, at the 11:59 mark, following a second first-half 3 from Tsohonis.
As the Explorers fell behind, coach Ashley Howard passionately rallied his players in a timeout. And La Salle did find second life in the waning minutes of the half, benefiting from better production inside.
A finish at the rim by Clifton Moore with 4:25 to play before the break ignited the Explorers’ bench, which tried to rattle the Rams as they ran on offense in front of them. The Moore basket was part of a 7-2 La Salle spurt to cut VCU’s lead to 10, 34-24, with 2:59 to play in the half. It was 38-28 at halftime.
Moore finished with a game-high 21 points, 13 in the second half, and had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Through the Rams’ six-game win streak, Rhoades said he’s proud of how VCU handled the COVID-19-forced interruption that put a 21-day break between games in the schedule.
But he’s also happy how, back on the court, he’s getting contributions from a multitude of players.
Williams’ versatility and Tsohonis’ shooting led the way Saturday, but all 10 Rams who played scored to keep them rolling into their first home game since Dec. 15, on Tuesday against George Washington.
“When you talk about having an army, I think it’s really starting to show up more and more,” Rhoades said. “And I think that’s huge.”
Note: Guard Jayden Nunn started for VCU and forward Jimmy Nichols Jr. was back with the team, though he didn’t play. Nunn missed Wednesday’s game while still pushing through recovery from being in COVID-19 protocol and Nichols didn’t travel to Dayton while in protocol. But the Rams were still without starting forward Levi Stockard III Saturday, who has now missed the past two games while still in COVID-19 protocol. Rhoades said that “hopefully we’ll have Levi back here very soon.”
FG FT Reb
VCU M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Ward 23 6-10 1-2 4-6 2 3 13
Williams 25 5-7 4-4 1-6 5 3 16
Baldwin 31 3-10 1-2 0-1 6 0 7
Curry 24 2-8 1-2 0-1 2 1 5
Nunn 30 3-6 1-2 0-2 1 1 9
DeLoach 19 4-6 1-3 3-7 2 4 9
Kern 16 2-2 0-0 0-1 1 3 4
Tsohonis 13 5-6 2-2 0-2 2 2 17
Brown-Jones 12 1-4 1-4 0-2 1 2 3
Banks 7 1-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 32-62 12-21 8-28 22 20 85
Percentages: FG .516, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Tsohonis 5-6, Nunn 2-4, Williams 2-4, Brown-Jones 0-1, Curry 0-1, Banks 0-2, Baldwin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Blocks: 4 (Brown-Jones, Curry, DeLoach, Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Baldwin 3, Banks, Curry, Kern, Nunn, Williams). Steals: 9 (Baldwin 3, Williams 3, Curry, Nunn, Ward).
FG FT Reb
LA SALLE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Doucoure 13 0-3 2-4 1-4 0 0 2
Moore 35 8-12 5-7 4-12 3 4 21
Clark 24 2-6 0-0 0-0 2 2 6
Gill 25 3-4 0-0 0-1 7 2 6
Ray 36 3-6 2-3 1-7 2 3 8
Brantley 34 6-15 4-7 0-1 2 4 18
Shepherd 18 1-4 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
McFarlane 15 1-3 0-0 1-4 0 3 3
Totals 200 24-53 13-21 8-31 16 18 66
Percentages: FG .453, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Clark 2-4, Brantley 2-5, McFarlane 1-2, Moore 0-1, Shepherd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocks: 3 (Moore 3). Turnovers: 19 (Gill 7, Clark 5, Ray 3, Brantley 2, Shepherd 2). Steals: 7 (Brantley 2, Gill 2, Ray 2, Clark).
VCU 38 47 — 85
La Salle 28 38 — 66
A—1,721 (3,400).
