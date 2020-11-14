Willis runs rampant as Liberty brushes aside Western Carolina

LYNCHBURG — Liberty quarterback Malik Willis’ understanding of the complex run-pass option offense run by coach Hugh Freeze is steadily evolving as the season progresses.
Take, for example, a play early in the third quarter Saturday against Western Carolina. Willis, in an empty set, has three options on a third-down play: He can either deliver a quick strike on a bubble screen to Noah Frith, get the necessary yardage on a curl-in route to CJ Yarbrough, or keep the ball on a quarterback draw.
The redshirt-junior quarterback faked a throw to Frith and out of the corner of his left eye saw the Catamounts had no defenders in the middle of the field.
Willis tucked the ball in his right arm and proceeded to run untouched for a 43-yard touchdown.
It was another easy touchdown and a shining example of his growth in the offense.
Willis accounted for 403 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as No. 22 Liberty thrashed FCS member Western Carolina 58-14 on a sun-splashed Saturday at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg.
“Honestly, it’s just a blessing from God. We work real hard and we usually just try to do what we need to do in order to win,” said Willis, who completed 14 of 19 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns to go with his 97 rushing yards and two scores on eight carries.
“Beginning of the season, we didn’t need me to throw for however many yards or however many touchdowns. We just had to continue to hone in on the run game.”
The Flames (8-0) racked up a season-high 633 yards of total offense and had little trouble dismantling the Catamounts (0-1), who were playing their first game this fall.
Western Carolina was limited to 282 yards of offense, the fourth team this season the Liberty defense has held under 300 yards.
Willis was responsible for four-straight touchdowns that allowed Liberty to seize control after Western Carolina cut the deficit to 14-7 early in the second quarter.
The redshirt junior quarterback has accounted for 16 touchdowns in the past three games, and thrown for 12 scores in that span after tossing only three TD passes in the season’s first five games.
“I think it’s coverages that you’re seeing. People in our play-action game, they’re worried and they’ve got to have a hat for his legs for us calling some quarterback runs and plus-one runs. There’s an issue with that,” Freeze said.
“We’re getting a lot of one-on-ones with those kids like today, and you’re kind of just taking what they’re giving you.”
Willis has rushed for a touchdown in five-straight games and leads the team with 700 rushing yards this season.
The Flames led 28-7 at the half Saturday.
Willis followed his 43-yard score with an 83-yard touchdown pass to Kevin Shaa, who caught the deep pass in stride and outraced the WCU defenders into the end zone.
Shaa had two catches for a career-high 137 yards. CJ Daniels caught two passes, both for touchdowns, and finished with 96 receiving yards.