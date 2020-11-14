Willis runs rampant as Liberty brushes aside Western Carolina

LYNCHBURG — Liberty quarterback Malik Willis’ understanding of the complex run-pass option offense run by coach Hugh Freeze is steadily evolving as the season progresses.

Take, for example, a play early in the third quarter Saturday against Western Carolina. Willis, in an empty set, has three options on a third-down play: He can either deliver a quick strike on a bubble screen to Noah Frith, get the necessary yardage on a curl-in route to CJ Yarbrough, or keep the ball on a quarterback draw.

The redshirt-junior quarterback faked a throw to Frith and out of the corner of his left eye saw the Catamounts had no defenders in the middle of the field.

Willis tucked the ball in his right arm and proceeded to run untouched for a 43-yard touchdown.

It was another easy touchdown and a shining example of his growth in the offense.

Willis accounted for 403 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as No. 22 Liberty thrashed FCS member Western Carolina 58-14 on a sun-splashed Saturday at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg.