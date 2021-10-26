Wilmington, Del., picked to host Atlantic 10 women's basketball tournament

After being hosted at VCU’s Siegel Center last season, the Atlantic 10 women’s basketball tournament will be played at the CHASE Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del., beginning in March 2022. The multi-year agreement brings the event back to a neutral site.

“CHASE Fieldhouse provides the A-10 a tremendous opportunity to return our Women’s Basketball Championship to a neutral site after a challenging 2021 COVID year. It is a state-of-the-art arena perfectly located geographically for our women’s championship,” said Atlantic 10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade in a release.

The CHASE Fieldhouse has a 2,500-seat capacity and is the home of the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League.

The last neutral-site host for the tournament was the Coliseum in downtown Richmond, which hosted it from 2014-2018. The last three tournaments have been hosted by A-10 member teams.