Wing Tarique Foster becomes first member of VCU's 2023 recruiting class

VCU, on Monday, received a commitment from a wing with enticing scoring ability.

Tarique Foster, a native of Bronx, N.Y., announced late Monday afternoon that he has picked the Rams. The 6-8, 175 pounder is the first member of VCU’s 2023 recruiting class.

Foster was originally a 2022 recruit, before he reclassified in August. He will play a postgraduate season at Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn., this winter.

Last season, Foster was one of the standouts on a stout Cardinal Hayes High (Bronx) team that went 26-3, won a state title and was ranked No. 7 in the country by MaxPreps. That team also included Tennessee freshman Tobe Awaka.

Foster then, in the summer, played AAU ball with New York Wiz Kids, on the Adidas 3SSB circuit. He averaged 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds. He shot 44.1% overall from the field, and 29.2% from 3-point range.

Foster has a smooth offensive game, able to create his own shot. He can score from range, and inside.

His commitment comes just less than two weeks after he took a visit to VCU.

He fills one of two spots the Rams are slated to have for their 2023 class, opened by the departures of forward Brandon Johns Jr. and guard David Shriver after this season.

Foster, in addition to VCU, held offers from Mississippi State and Kent State.