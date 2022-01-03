With 0-2 A-10 mark, Spiders' plan is to ' march through it and hammer through'

It began with a loss to visiting Longwood, included three losing streaks of four games each, and ended with a 13-20 record.
This was the University of Richmond’s 2018-19 basketball season, the last time the Spiders started 0-2 in the A-10, before this season. UR dropped to 9-6, 0-2 in the A-10, with Sunday’s 76-69 defeat at Saint Louis.
The 2018-19 team had three sophomores and two freshmen populating its first five most of the season, so a rough year that included a 1-6 record in its opening seven A-10 games wasn’t surprising.
The 0-2 A-10 sendoff for this season’s veteran team included one mystifying dud, last Thursday’s 83-56 loss to visiting Saint Joseph’s, and then Sunday’s matinee defeat at SLU, where the Spiders are 3-7.
With age comes perspective, and there are two sixth-year players and two fifth-year players in Richmond’s rotation, led by a coach in his 17th year. A short list of NCAA teams equipped to overcome an 0-2 league start must include the Spiders, who host Massachusetts (7-5) Wednesday night.
“It’s a long season, and the most important thing is to stay together and be honest with ourselves,” said coach Chris Mooney, whose Spiders were picked second in the A-10 preseason poll. “If there’s something that I’m doing wrong, I need to make sure I address it and our staff has to hold me accountable. Different lineups, or try different things, and that kind of thing.
“I think for the players, it’s the same way ... We’re frustrated collectively, but to each guy, ‘I could have done this better and that might have saved two points. I could have done this better, and that might not have been a turnover.’”
Richmond won six straight games before A-10 competition tipped off, three of them away from the Robins Center, and all against representatives of respected programs. The Spiders have played well, just not consistently well to date.
“You’ve got to stay calm,” said Jacob Gilyard, a fifth-year guard. “We’ve got a lot of games coming up … Teams start 0-2. Teams start 0-3 … and find a way to get to the top of the conference.”
The upcoming schedule gives Richmond an opportunity to get back on track. Three of the next four UR games are at the Robins Center, where the Spiders are 6-1.
“There are going to be trying times during the course of the season. You’re judged on how we continue to play, and grow and get better,” said Mooney. “I’m confident that we will, but when you’re going through it, it’s hard. It just doesn’t feel as good. It doesn’t feel as right.
“The most important thing is to put your head down and stick with it and keep trying to march through it and hammer through.”
Note: Joe Gallagher, a popular assistant basketball coach at UR under Lou Goetz, Dick Tarrant and Bill Dooley, died Dec. 30 in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., at age 81.
Mr. Gallagher, also an NBA assistant with Boston and Philadelphia, was on the Spiders staffs of Goetz, then Tarrant, from 1978-86 as UR began its ascent onto the national stage. After a stint on Boston College's staff, Mr. Gallagher returned to the Robins Center to assist Dooley 1994-97. Mr. Gallagher worked 30 years as a college coach.
