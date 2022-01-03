With 0-2 A-10 mark, Spiders' plan is to ' march through it and hammer through'

“I think for the players, it’s the same way ... We’re frustrated collectively, but to each guy, ‘I could have done this better and that might have saved two points. I could have done this better, and that might not have been a turnover.’”

Richmond won six straight games before A-10 competition tipped off, three of them away from the Robins Center, and all against representatives of respected programs. The Spiders have played well, just not consistently well to date.

“You’ve got to stay calm,” said Jacob Gilyard, a fifth-year guard. “We’ve got a lot of games coming up … Teams start 0-2. Teams start 0-3 … and find a way to get to the top of the conference.”

The upcoming schedule gives Richmond an opportunity to get back on track. Three of the next four UR games are at the Robins Center, where the Spiders are 6-1.

“There are going to be trying times during the course of the season. You’re judged on how we continue to play, and grow and get better,” said Mooney. “I’m confident that we will, but when you’re going through it, it’s hard. It just doesn’t feel as good. It doesn’t feel as right.