With a brother on UVA's football team, Bryant goalie Luke Caracciolo looking forward to NCAA lacrosse matchup with Virginia

“I got put in goal and I was like, ‘This works,’” said Luke. “I can stop the ball.”

Danny found football to be his strongest sport as the brothers starred Paul VI in Chantilly. He started his college career with two seasons long-snapping at James Madison, before transferring to Bryant, where he also walked onto the lacrosse team, becoming teammates with Luke.

“Being that he was playing and I wasn’t, I stood down there by him all the time and cheered him on,” said Danny. “I was just his No. 1 fan.”

After last season, he transferred to Virginia to play football, but the two men stayed in nearly constant contact, especially during the three times this season Luke had to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. They’d Facetime at least once a week, text daily and even play online video games together.

“I never had to go in quarantine or got COVID, so I can only imagine what that would be like,” said Danny. “To be full speed and then have that pause and try to get back into it, while everyone else is still going is tough.”

Luke played in 11 games, ranking fourth in the NEC with a 10.9 goals-against-average and fifth with a 5.25 save percentage.