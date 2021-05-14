With a brother on UVA's football team, Bryant goalie Luke Caracciolo looking forward to NCAA lacrosse matchup with Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE – During his two years playing football and lacrosse at Bryant, Danny Caracciolo earned the nickname "the shovel."
It wasn’t a tribute to his work ethic, though it could have been. No, Bulldogs lacrosse coach Mike Pressler gave Caracciolo that nickname for another reason.
“That’s because of my not-so-great stick skills,” Caracciolo, now a long-snapper on the UVA football team, said this week. “It looks more like I’m using a shovel than a lacrosse stick.”
Sunday, when Caracciolo’s old lacrosse team visits his new school for a first round NCAA tournament game against the fourth-seeded Cavaliers (10-4), Caracciolo will still be rooting for Bryant, especially its goaltender.
That would be Luke Caracciolo, Danny’s younger brother.
“He’s pulling for his little brother,” Luke said confidently. “He’s a UVA guy now, he’s going to be a UVA grad, but I think he’s going to be rooting for me in the cage to do well and the team to pull this off. He’s a lacrosse Bryant bulldog and a football UVA guy.”
Truth be told, the Caracciolo brothers grew up dreaming of playing college baseball for North Carolina. By middle school, they had refocused their intentions. Luke had translated his skills as a baseball catcher into playing goalie for the lacrosse team.
“I got put in goal and I was like, ‘This works,’” said Luke. “I can stop the ball.”
Danny found football to be his strongest sport as the brothers starred Paul VI in Chantilly. He started his college career with two seasons long-snapping at James Madison, before transferring to Bryant, where he also walked onto the lacrosse team, becoming teammates with Luke.
“Being that he was playing and I wasn’t, I stood down there by him all the time and cheered him on,” said Danny. “I was just his No. 1 fan.”
After last season, he transferred to Virginia to play football, but the two men stayed in nearly constant contact, especially during the three times this season Luke had to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. They’d Facetime at least once a week, text daily and even play online video games together.
“I never had to go in quarantine or got COVID, so I can only imagine what that would be like,” said Danny. “To be full speed and then have that pause and try to get back into it, while everyone else is still going is tough.”
Luke played in 11 games, ranking fourth in the NEC with a 10.9 goals-against-average and fifth with a 5.25 save percentage.
“As a goalie, coming out of quarantine, not seeing shots for 14 or 17 days, being thrown back in the lineup, it takes a lot to just get back in that rhythm and ready to play again,” he said.
He’s certainly been in a rhythm of late, helping the Bulldogs (9-3) win four in a row, including holding second-seeded Hobart to 12 goals and top-seeded Saint Joseph’s to 10 as Bryant won the NEC tournament. Luke was named the tournament’s most outstanding player and the Bulldogs claimed an automatic bid to the NCAAs.
Most projections had them facing Duke or North Carolina in the first round, but when the draw was revealed on television Sunday night, it pitted Bryant and Luke against UVA, Danny’s new school.
“He texted me right away,” said Luke, who will use one of his three complimentary tickets to Sunday’s game for Danny. The other two are, naturally, going to his parents.
Danny also texted Pressler, his former lacrosse coach, after the Bulldogs earned their NCAA bid. As he frequently does, he signed that text, “the shovel.”
