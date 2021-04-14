With a win over The Citadel, VMI can achieve primary goals, and more

Shifting the FCS season from fall to spring because of the pandemic didn’t change VMI’s primary goals: win a league championship and the Silver Shako. The Keydets can do both Saturday.
By defeating The Citadel in Lexington, No. 15 VMI would capture the Southern Conference championship and The Silver Shako trophy, a replica of a military dress hat that goes to the winner of this Military Classic of the South.
The Keydets’ position validates the premonition of Stone Snyder, a sophomore linebacker from Monacan High who chose VMI over opportunities to attend William & Mary and Army West Point. He liked the VMI education, the alumni network, and ...
“I had a feeling that the football program was on the come-up, turning things around,” said Snyder, a 6-foot-3 225-pounder in his first season as a starter. Snyder leads the Keydets (5-1, 5-1 SoCon) in tackles (9.2 tpg) and has six sacks leading into the 76th meeting of VMI and The Citadel (2-5, 2-5 SoCon).
VMI has never captured an FCS playoff bid. The 16-team field will be revealed Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU, and the SoCon is among 10 leagues with an automatic qualifier.
The Keydets haven't won a league football championship since the 1977 team took home the Southern Conference title.
VMI prevailed in the Military Classic of the South in 2019, beating The Citadel for the first time in 13 meetings (VMI suspended game competition in 2020, as did most FCS schools). The Keydets and Bulldogs didn't annually play while VMI was a Big South Conference member from 2003 to 2013. Part of VMI's decision to rejoin the Southern Conference was the opportunity to resume the rivalry with The Citadel.
The Keydets shook another discomforting streak during this spring season by locking up a winning record for the first time since 1981. Snyder noted a change in culture that seemed to permeate in 2019 when the Keydets went 5-7, including losses to FBS members Marshall and Army West Point.
“Players are really taking over and holding people responsible,” said Snyder, who played quarterback in addition to defense at Monacan. “[In 2019] we had a couple of games that could have gone either way. We could have had a winning season. This year, we’re really just capitalizing.
“We had a lot of returning players, and [2019] gave us confidence and we worked really hard in the offseason to make sure we do win these games.”
The Keydets won one of those close games, 38-37 in OT at Samford on March 20, but lost star quarterback Reece Udinski for the remainder of the season because of a knee injury. The senior, transferring to Maryland after the spring, passed for a school-record 7,877 career yards. Udinski also set VMI career records for completions, attempts and touchdown passes.
VMI has gone 1-1 with sophomore Seth Morgan at quarterback.
“Losing Reece, obviously, was a huge bummer because he’s a great kid, we love him, and we had a lot of faith in him,” said Snyder. “But we knew that Seth was going to come in and do a great job because we trust him.”
From 1982 to 2019, VMI won more than three games only seven times. From 2004 to 2018, the Keydets went 29-138, with 11 of those wins coming over non-Division I or nonscholarship opponents.
Heading into this spring season, sixth-year coach Scott Wachenheim said, “Our kids believe we can compete with anybody. For the first five years here, we were hoping. But after [2019], we've proven, and our kids believe they can. They know we've got a good football team."
Wachenheim was in the fifth year of a five-year deal in 2019. In December of that year, VMI and the coach agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2022 season.
Note: Tickets for Saturday’s game against The Citadel at VMI are sold out. State pandemic guidelines set the capacity of Foster Stadium at 30% of capacity, or 3,000 fans.
