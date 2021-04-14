With a win over The Citadel, VMI can achieve primary goals, and more

Shifting the FCS season from fall to spring because of the pandemic didn’t change VMI’s primary goals: win a league championship and the Silver Shako. The Keydets can do both Saturday.

By defeating The Citadel in Lexington, No. 15 VMI would capture the Southern Conference championship and The Silver Shako trophy, a replica of a military dress hat that goes to the winner of this Military Classic of the South.

The Keydets’ position validates the premonition of Stone Snyder, a sophomore linebacker from Monacan High who chose VMI over opportunities to attend William & Mary and Army West Point. He liked the VMI education, the alumni network, and ...

“I had a feeling that the football program was on the come-up, turning things around,” said Snyder, a 6-foot-3 225-pounder in his first season as a starter. Snyder leads the Keydets (5-1, 5-1 SoCon) in tackles (9.2 tpg) and has six sacks leading into the 76th meeting of VMI and The Citadel (2-5, 2-5 SoCon).

VMI has never captured an FCS playoff bid. The 16-team field will be revealed Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU, and the SoCon is among 10 leagues with an automatic qualifier.

The Keydets haven't won a league football championship since the 1977 team took home the Southern Conference title.