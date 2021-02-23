With accent on 'resiliency,' VMI opens football season Saturday against visiting Furman

VMI starts its spring-semester football season Saturday at home against Furman, and reaching this point has not been easy, noted Keydets coach Scott Wachenheim.

“It’s been bitter cold out there. We’ve had pouring down rain. We’ve had COVID positives. We’ve had quarantines. We’ve had to move guys from one position to another,” he said. “Our players have been resilient. What do you expect from a VMI Keydet other than resiliency?”

Out of approximately 100 players on VMI’s roster, about 20% are from the Richmond area. The Keydets were scheduled to open last Saturday at Chattanooga, but that game was postponed because of COVID issues in the Mocs program.

VMI is led by senior quarterback Reece Udinski, the Southern Conference preseason offensive player of the year. The 6-foot-4, 224-pound senior from North Wales, Pa., will leave VMI after graduating this spring and become a graduate transfer at Maryland for the fall season.

“Several other schools were interested, but Reece said, ‘I’m going to play,’” said Wachenheim, referring to the spring-semester season. “[Most] schools said, ‘If you play, we’re not interested.’ So, it just shows the brotherhood on this football team and Reece’s love for his teammates.”