With an improved jump shot, what role will Kihei Clark play in this year's UVA offense?

It added a pair of transfers in forward Jayden Gardner (East Carolina) and guard Armaan Franklin (Indiana). Gardner and Kadin Shedrick should give the Cavaliers some low-post scoring punch, while Franklin is a skilled outside shooter.

Sophomore guard Reece Beekman is an effective drive-to-the-rim scorer who, like Clark, focused on improving his jump shot this offseason.

The pieces could be there around Clark for him to play more of the complimentary role he took on as a freshman and for much of last season.

But he also may need to be more of a scorer, the way he was his sophomore season.

“That's going to be important for us,” said Bennett. “We lost a lot of our 3-point shooting, so … I’m sure people will test us in that area. And there's been some practices and scrimmages where we've hit some shots and some where we haven't, but you got to be willing to take them, and I see that in Kihei.”

Clark has improved his overall field goal percentage each season in college, from 35% as a freshman to 37.5% as a sophomore and then 41.1% last year. But his 3-point shooting dropped off last season. He made just 32.3% of his 62 attempts from beyond the arc, both career lows.