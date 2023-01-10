With Armando Bacot injured, Ben Vander Plas leads No. 13 Virginia past North Carolina, 65-58

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Ben Vander Plas had scored just 14 points over his past four games, a scoring funk that only deepened Virginia’s offensive limitations. And for most of the first 25 minutes Tuesday night against North Carolina, the senior forward looked lost.

He found himself – and his shooting stroke – just in time.

Vander Plas scored 17 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots as No. 13 UVa fought its way past the short-handed Tar Heels, 65-58. His steal and fast-break dunk with 22 seconds left sealed the victory.

After shooting just 18% from the floor in the first half, the Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) connected on 50% after the break.

The complexion of Tuesday night’s matchup changed 1:19 in when Carolina star – and Richmond native – Armando Bacot appeared to roll his right ankle. He went down clutching at his leg, then limped to the bench.

Bacot, who had a combined 39 points and 32 rebounds in two wins over Virginia last season, did not play again, returning to the Carolina bench early in the second half, wearing a white warm-up suit.

Carolina, which already was without Northwestern transfer forward Pete Nance (back), went to Jalen Washington at forward. A freshman who had scored all of 13 points coming into Tuesday, Washington scored 12 of his 13 points in the first half.

Fueled by seven early points from Reece Beekman, UVa jumped out to a 10-3 lead 7:01 into the game.

A 12-2 run, that included seven points from Washington, put Carolina up 24-15 with 3:55 left in the half. But Virginia, which struggled shooting the ball in the first half, mounted a late rally, outscoring the Heels 12-5 over the final 3:54 of play.

It had the chance to take the lead but Vander Plas, whose 3-pointer 1:30 early had trimmed the deficit to four points, missed a 3 at the buzzer. Instead Carolina went to the locker room up 29-27.

In the second half, Vander Plas sank an open, straight away 3 to put UVa up, part of an 11-0 run that gave the Cavaliers a 46-40 lead with 11:14 to go after a Vander Plas put-back dunk.

Virginia went up 49-42 with 9:52 to play when fearless freshman Isaac McKneely sank a catch-and-shoot 3.

A Vander Plas 3-pointer less than 30 seconds later put the Cavaliers up 10, leading 52-42.

North Carolina pulled with a basket, down 58-55, but the steely McKneely drained a long, contested 3 with the shot-clock winding down to help UVa finish things off.

The Cavaliers lost at Pittsburgh on Jan. 3, in large part, because they couldn’t match the toughness of the blue-collar Panthers. Virginia had no such problem Tuesday night, and guard Armaan Franklin led that effort, seemingly seeking out contact on his way to the rim.

Franklin finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Beekman had 13 points and McKneely added 11 off the bench.

The Cavaliers play at Florida State on Saturday.