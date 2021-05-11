With basketball, incoming VCU freshman Jayden Nunn chose a successful path

“He has great feet and great instincts,” Rhoades said of Jayden. “I'm really excited about him. And I also think he's going to get a lot better. ... And he loves the work, he loves to be in the gym.”

Like basketball, bowling runs in the Nunn family, too. Jayden’s father and brother, Jordan, bowl. And that was a sport the 6-4, 190-pound Flint native made waves in years before he did in basketball.

Jayden attended a 12-and-under bowling tournament once that featured the top bowlers in the country. He finished seventh, ranking seventh in the nation at the time.

But bowling wasn’t active enough for his liking then. He began to take basketball more seriously.

Jayden worked at it, with a self-ignited drive. He earned a spot on the varsity team at Carman-Ainsworth as a freshman, behind starting point guard Ja’Kavien Lewis, who was The Flint Journal player of the year as a senior in 2018.

Jayden learned much from the experience, challenged every day in practice by Lewis, who is now at Division II Grand Valley State.

Then he stepped into the spotlight as a sophomore and junior, helping lead Carman-Ainsworth to 17-win seasons both years, with a combined record of 34-8.